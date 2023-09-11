G20 summit: Amaranth jalebi to pearl millet peas soup; how to make millet recipes that were served to delegates

A blend of unique and healthy dishes was served to the world leaders at the recently concluded G20 summit, organised for the first time in India between September 9-10. A host of delicious millet dishes found their place in this elaborate menu for the 2-day event. US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission, Mathias Cormann, Secretary General of OECD; Minister of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez of Mexico; Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius; were among the delegates that attended the event. (Also read: Millet dishes dominate G20 Summit dinner menu, here are benefits of the superfood)

Chef Sanjay, Head Chef, The Ashok shared 4 unique recipes that were served to delegates staying at The Ashok, who came to attend G20 summit.

1. Pearl Millet Peas Soup

Ingredients

Pearl millet - ½ cup

Water - 1½ cups

Green peas - ½ cup

Garlic - 2 cloves roughly chopped

Pepper powder - 1 tsp.

Refined oil - 2 tbsp.

Salt to taste

Instructions

Rinse the millet well, drain water and set aside. In a pressure cooker, heat oil - add garlic and sauté till slightly browned.

Then add the peas and sauté for 5 minutes in low flame. Add required seasoning and sauté for 2 minutes.

Add the millet and give a quick sir. Add 1 ½ cups of water.

Pressure cook for 5 whistles in low medium flame.

Blend the mixture well. Simmer and strain.

Serve hot with a generous sprinkle of millet pops or almond flakes.

2. Curry Leaf Flavoured Grilled Salmon

Ingredients:

Salmon - 200 gm

Curry leaves - 15 gm

Oil - 40 ml

Ginger garlic paste - 15 gm

Chilli powder - 4 gm

Turmeric - 4 gm

Salt to taste

Peppercorns - 5 gm

Lemon juice - 15 ml

Gram flour - 15 gm

Method:

Cut the salmon fillets into desired shape and wash thoroughly.

In a mixer, make a blend of curry leaves, red chilly powder, turmeric, ginger garlic paste, peppercorns.

Prepare a marinade with the blended spices and oil, salt, lemon juice and gram flour.

Marinate the salmon in this mixture for at least 30 minutes.

Grill them on hot plate by using very little oil.

Serve hot with pudina chutney and lemon wedges.

3. Falafel in Pita Pockets

Ingredients:

Chickpeas - 1.5 cups

Onion - 1

Garlic - 2 cloves

Parsley - 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Cumin - 1 tsp

Coriander - 1 tsp

Black pepper - ¼ tsp

Baking powder - 1 tsp

Refined flour - 4 tbsp

Oil for frying

Pita bread - 2

Tahina paste - 2 tbsp

Method:

Soak and boil the chickpeas till well cooked.

Blend them with onion, garlic, parsley, coriander, Tahina and spices until the mixture is finely minced but not puréed.

Sprinkle in the baking powder and flour, blend again till it forms a dough like consistency.

Shape the mixture into small patties of desired size and deep fat fry in oil.

Drain excessive oil and serve them hot in grilled pita pockets along with lettuce, tomato and cucumber.

4. Amaranth Jalebi with Thandai Rabdi

Ingredients:

Amaranth flour - 1/3rd cup

Refined flour - 1 cup

Baking soda - ½ tsp

Sugar - 1 cup

Saffron - few strands

Lemon juice - ½ tsp

Cardamom powder - ½ tsp

Ghee - for frying

Milk - 1 litre

Sugar - ½ cup

Thandai mixture - 100 gm

Method:

In a saucepan, combine sugar and water, bring it to a boil stirring until the sugar dissolves.

Add saffron, cardamom powder and lemon juice to the syrup, simmer for about 5-7 minutes until it reaches a one string consistency.

In a mixing bowl combine flour and baking soda along with amaranth flour. Gradually add water to the mixture to make a thick smooth batter. Allow the batter to rest until it starts fermenting and rise in volume. Put the batter into a squeeze bottle.

Heat ghee in a pan over medium heat and squeeze the batter into the oil forming a spiral or pretzel shape working from outside in.

Fry the jalebis until golden brown and crisp, remove and dip them into warm sugar syrup. Soak them for few seconds, remove and serve them hot garnished with amaranth pops and Thandai Rabdi.

Boil the milk in a heavy bottom pan, once it boils reduce the heat to low and let it simmer, stir occasionally to prevent from sticking to the bottom.

Simmer the milk until it reduces to nearly half its original volume, add sugar and finish with adding thandai mixture.

Take out from heat and let the mixture cool down. Refrigerate and serve cold along with hot and crisp jalebi.

