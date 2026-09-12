Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 special recipe: Why should modak only be sweet? Try Ranveer Brar's Maharashtrian modak curry

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: The auspicious Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is synonymous with the delicious sweet dish — modak. But why should modal always be sweet? On September 11, days before the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins, chef Ranveer Brar posted his special modak curry recipe.

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Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: When is Ganeshotsav? Correct date, sthapana time, shubh muhurat, city wise timings and more

Ganpati special modak curry

This savoury modak curry, also known as modakachi amti, is a spicy Maharashtrian dish made with stuffed modaks cooked in a tangy, fiery gravy. This traditional dish offers a delicious change when you want a spicy meal instead of sweet modaks. Here's everything you need to make chef Ranveer's dish and the detailed recipe:

Preparation time: 10 to 15 minutes

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{{^usCountry}} Cooking time: 25 to 30 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cooking time: 25 to 30 minutes {{/usCountry}}

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Serves: 2 to 4 people

Ingredients

For dough

1 ½ cups gram flour

½ cup wheat flour

Salt to taste

½ tsp sugar

½ tsp turmeric powder

Water as required

½ tbsp oil

For stuffing

1 ⅓ cups dry coconut (grated)

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2 tbsp poppy seeds

2 tbsp white sesame seeds

¾ cup roasted peanuts

1 ½ tsp degi red chilli powder

¼ tsp asafoetida

1 tsp dry mango powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp prepared gravy

For ginger green chilli paste

1 ½ inch ginger (peeled and roughly chopped)

4 to 5 green chillies (less spicy and roughly chopped)

For the curd mixture

1 ½ cup curd (beaten)

1 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

For modak curry

2 to 3 tbsp oil

½ tsp each small mustard seeds and cumin seeds

1 to 2 sprigs of curry leaves

A pinch of asafoetida

Prepared ginger green chilli paste

Prepared curd mixture

1 heaped tsp degi red chilli powder

1 heaped tsp coriander powder

1 cup water

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Prepared modaks

1 heaped tbsp prepared stuffing

1 heaped tbsp coriander leaves with stems (finely chopped)

Other ingredients

Oil for greasing

For garnish

1 green chilli (cut diagonally)

Coriander sprig

Method

For dough

In a bowl, add gram flour, wheat flour, salt to taste, sugar, turmeric powder, water as required and knead into a semi-soft dough. Cover and set the dough aside to rest. Divide the dough into a medium, lemon-sized portion. Take a modak mould and lightly grease it with oil. Place the rolled dough inside the mould and gently press it to create a cavity in the centre. Fill the cavity with the prepared stuffing and seal the edges tightly. Scrape off any excess dough and press the mould firmly to give the modak a neat, defined shape. Carefully demould the modak and transfer it to a tray. Repeat the process with the remaining dough and stuffing. Keep the shaped modaks aside for further use.

For stuffing

Heat a pan and add the grated dry coconut. Roast for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the coconut turns light brown. Transfer the roasted coconut to a bowl and lightly crush it to make a coarse powder. Set aside. In the same pan, add the poppy seeds, white sesame seeds, and roasted peanuts. Roast them for a few minutes until aromatic. Transfer the roasted mixture to a tray and allow it to cool completely. Once cooled, transfer the mixture to a mixer-grinder jar and grind into a fine powder. Transfer the powder to a bowl. Add the roasted coconut, degi red chilli powder, a pinch of asafoetida, dry mango powder, salt to taste, and the prepared gravy. Mix everything well until evenly combined. Keep the stuffing aside for further use.

For ginger green chilli paste

In a mortar and pestle, add ginger and green chillies and grind them into a coarse paste. Keep it aside for further use.

For the curd mixture

In a bowl, add curd, turmeric powder, and salt to taste and give it a good mix. Keep it aside for further use.

For modak curry

Heat oil in a handi. Once hot, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, and a pinch of asafoetida. Let them splutter. Add the prepared ginger-green chilli paste and sauté for a minute. Add the prepared curd mixture and cook until the masala is well-cooked and the oil separates. Add degi red chilli powder, coriander powder and water. Mix well and let the gravy simmer for a few minutes. Add the prepared modaks with stuffing and coriander leaves, along with the tender coriander stems. Cover with a lid and cook for another 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer the prepared dish to a serving bowl or dish. Garnish with green chilli and a sprig of coriander. Serve hot with steamed rice.