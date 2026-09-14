Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Try chef Ranveer Brar's recipe for orange mawa modak with chocolate and pista filling

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are hardly complete without modaks, Lord Ganesha’s beloved sweet treat. And while bringing home a box of modaks is easy, there is something special about making them from scratch, especially when the process becomes a family affair.

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From mixing the ingredients and shaping the delicate sweets to sneaking in a taste or two before the puja begins, preparing modaks at home is a wonderful way for everyone to come together and enjoy some quality time during the festivities. If you’re looking to add a fun, flavourful twist to the traditional sweet this year, this recipe might be just what you need.

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{{^usCountry}} Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar is giving the traditional Ganesh Chaturthi favourite, modak, a deliciously unexpected twist. Moving away from the classic flavours, his recipe combines aromatic orange zest and rich mawa with a decadent chocolate and pistachio filling, creating a festive treat that is both familiar and refreshingly different. In a YouTube video posted on September 1, 2024, the chef takes viewers through the complete ingredient list and shares a step-by-step guide to make these indulgent treats at home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar is giving the traditional Ganesh Chaturthi favourite, modak, a deliciously unexpected twist. Moving away from the classic flavours, his recipe combines aromatic orange zest and rich mawa with a decadent chocolate and pistachio filling, creating a festive treat that is both familiar and refreshingly different. In a YouTube video posted on September 1, 2024, the chef takes viewers through the complete ingredient list and shares a step-by-step guide to make these indulgent treats at home. {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the full recipe below!

Ingredients

For orange mawa modak

2 tbsp ghee

¼ cup orange crush

½ cup rice flour

½ cup water

½ can condensed milk

1 tsp orange zest

For chocolate and pista filling

2 to 3 tbsp white chocolate, finely chopped

2 tbsp pistachios, finely chopped

For garnish

1 mint sprig

Chopped cashew nuts

Desiccated coconut

Orange zest

Method

For chocolate and pista filling

Combine the chopped white chocolate and pistachios in a bowl. Mix well and set aside until required.

For orange mawa modak

Heat ghee in a non-stick pan or kadai over low heat. Add the orange crush, rice flour and water, and mix well. Cook for four to five minutes over low heat, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming. Add condensed milk and continue cooking until the mixture thickens and comes together into a soft, semi-firm dough. Add orange zest and mix well. Transfer the mixture to a bowl, cover and set aside to cool to room temperature. Lightly grease a modak mould with ghee. Fill it with a portion of the orange modak mixture and create a cavity in the centre. Add the prepared chocolate and pistachio filling, then cover with more modak mixture and seal the edges. Scrape off any excess mixture and press firmly into the mould to achieve a neat shape. Carefully demould the modak and transfer it to a serving plate. Garnish with a mint sprig, chopped cashew nuts, desiccated coconut and fresh orange zest.

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