Green Moong Laddoo, The Summer-friendly Protein-Rich Recipe You Must Add to Your Daily Diet For More Energy

Green moong laddoo is a simple homemade snack made with whole green moong, jaggery, and a few more healthy ingredients. Jaggery is used instead of white sugar, which makes these laddoos a better choice for everyday snacking. The recipe is quick, easy, and gives soft laddoos with a slightly nutty taste and a gentle sweetness.

Green Moong Laddoo (Freepik)

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A jar of green moong laddoo can make snack time much more interesting. Roasted green moong gives the laddoo a rich and slightly crunchy texture, while jaggery adds natural sweetness. Cardamom and a little ghee bring a mild aroma, making every bite taste fresh and homemade.

Green moong, also called whole moong or green gram, is rich in plant-based protein and fibre. Protein-rich recipes like this may help support muscle strength and keep energy steady through the day. Green moong also contains iron, magnesium, and antioxidants, which may help support immunity and overall health.

Almonds, cashews, or seeds can be added to make the green moong dal laddoo even more nourishing. Jaggery provides iron and works as a healthier option than refined sugar. These green moong laddoos are easy to carry and can be enjoyed as a morning snack, after-school bite, or quick energy boost.

Easy Green Moong Laddoo Recipes for a Protein-Rich Daily Snack

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{{^usCountry}} Green moong laddoo tastes mildly nutty, naturally sweet, and slightly crunchy from roasted moong and nuts. Jaggery gives a soft sweetness without refined sugar, while cardamom adds a light aroma. These protein laddoos feel light and easy to enjoy, making them a good snack even during summer afternoons. Ingredients 1 cup whole green moong

½ cup grated jaggery

2 tbsp ghee

2 tbsp almonds, chopped

2 tbsp cashews, chopped

¼ tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds (optional) Step-by-Step Instructions Dry roast the whole green moong in a pan on low flame for 8 to 10 minutes until it smells slightly nutty. Let the roasted moong cool completely. Grind the moong into a fine powder in a mixer jar. Heat 1 tablespoon of ghee in a pan and lightly roast the almonds, cashews, and pumpkin seeds. Add the moong powder, grated jaggery, cardamom powder, and roasted nuts to a bowl. Add the remaining ghee and mix everything well. Take small portions and shape them into round laddoos. Store in an airtight container and enjoy. Why Green Moong Laddoo Is Packed With Protein and Energy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Green moong laddoo tastes mildly nutty, naturally sweet, and slightly crunchy from roasted moong and nuts. Jaggery gives a soft sweetness without refined sugar, while cardamom adds a light aroma. These protein laddoos feel light and easy to enjoy, making them a good snack even during summer afternoons. Ingredients 1 cup whole green moong

½ cup grated jaggery

2 tbsp ghee

2 tbsp almonds, chopped

2 tbsp cashews, chopped

¼ tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds (optional) Step-by-Step Instructions Dry roast the whole green moong in a pan on low flame for 8 to 10 minutes until it smells slightly nutty. Let the roasted moong cool completely. Grind the moong into a fine powder in a mixer jar. Heat 1 tablespoon of ghee in a pan and lightly roast the almonds, cashews, and pumpkin seeds. Add the moong powder, grated jaggery, cardamom powder, and roasted nuts to a bowl. Add the remaining ghee and mix everything well. Take small portions and shape them into round laddoos. Store in an airtight container and enjoy. Why Green Moong Laddoo Is Packed With Protein and Energy {{/usCountry}}

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Green moong laddoo combines whole moong, jaggery, nuts, and seeds, so every bite gives useful nutrients. According to FSSAI, green moong provides plant-based protein and fibre, while jaggery adds natural sweetness. Almonds, cashews, and pumpkin seeds make these laddoos richer in healthy fats, minerals, and energy.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Laddoo Main Source Calories 90–110 kcal Green moong, jaggery, ghee Protein 3–4 g Green moong, nuts Fibre 1–2 g Green moong, jaggery Iron 0.5–1 mg Green moong, jaggery Healthy Fats 4–5 g Almonds, cashews, ghee Magnesium 15–20 mg Green moong, pumpkin seeds View All

Green moong is rich in plant-based protein, which may help support muscles and daily energy.

Jaggery adds natural sweetness and small amounts of iron without using refined sugar.

Almonds and cashews provide healthy fats that may help keep the snack more nourishing.

Pumpkin seeds add magnesium and small amounts of zinc, which may support immunity.

Fibre from green moong may help support digestion and make the laddoos easier to enjoy as a daily snack.

FAQs

Can green moong laddoo be eaten daily?

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Yes, one or two green moong laddoos can be eaten daily as a healthy snack.

How long does green moong laddoo stay fresh?

Green moong laddoo stays fresh in an airtight container for 7 to 10 days at room temperature.

Can kids eat green moong laddoo?

Yes, green moong laddoo is a good snack for kids because it contains protein, jaggery, and nuts.

Which is better for green moong laddoo: jaggery or sugar?

Jaggery is a better option because it gives natural sweetness and contains small amounts of iron.

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