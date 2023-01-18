Gur Makhana to munch throughout the day: Recipe inside

Lohri might be over, but the season of munching gur makhana is here still. One of the most-loved delicacies during winter, gur makhana is loved and adored by everyone. People munch gur makhana throughout the day for the extra crunch in their cite, and the goodness of gur in it. This is the season of harvest festivals all throughout the country. A few days back, India celebrated harvest festivals in many parts of the country – from Lohri in Punjab to Makar Sankranti in West Bengal, to Bihu in Assam and Pongal in Tamil Nadu. This is the time when people get together with their family, friends and near and dear ones and celebrate the last of the few cold days of the year. This is also the time for lip-smacking dishes that are prepared at home and enjoyed with loved ones together.

Gur makhana is one such dish that is prepared during this time and loved by everyone. Makhana are fox nuts which are caramelised with jaggery to make it crunchier and tastier. Loaded with nutrients, makhana are known for being a rich source of manganese, potassium, magnesium, thiamine, protein, and phosphorus. Be it raw or fried, makhanas are known for being high in amino acids. Chef Kunal Kapur shared a super easy recipe of making gur makhana at home and we cannot wait to try it:

Ingredients:

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Makhana – 4 cups (100g)

Gur – ½ cup (125g)

Baking soda – ½ tsp

Sesame – ¼ cup (35g)

Saunf – 2 tsp

Salt – a pinch

Black pepper – ½ tsp

Ginger powder – 1 tsp

Black salt – 2 pinches

Method:

In a kadai, add ghee and roast the makhanas in it in medium flame, and keep them aside. Then, add ghee and jaggery together and camarelise it. Add baking soda and mix it well to the caramelised jaggery and ghee mixture. Now, add roasted makhanas, sesame seeds, black pepper, ginger powder, black salt, saunf and a pinch of salt to this mixture and mix everything together. Transfer it to a tray and let it cool down. Separate the makhanas that have stuck together, and serve.

