Happy 74th Republic Day, India: Tricolour theme dishes and mocktail recipes
As India gears up to mark the country's 74th Republic Day, bring the patriotic spirit to your kitchen and whip up these tricolour dishes and mocktail | Check recipes inside
While India gained independence from colonial rule in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect and after this, India became a sovereign state, declaring it a republic hence, every year on January 26, the proud citizens of India mark Republic Day with great pomp, show and patriotic fervour and this year, the country will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. As India gears up to mark the country's 74th Republic Day, bring the patriotic spirit to your kitchen and whip up these tricolour dishes and mocktails:
1. Tricolour millet mathari and makhan
A low glycemic index foods are considered good for people with diabetes and jowar is one of the healthy snacks people can consume for keeping their blood sugar levels in control. Jowar has a lower glycemic index than wheat and bajra despite having similar values of fiber and protein because it has resistant starch.
INGREDIENTS:
Jawar Flour- 150 gm
Bajra Flour- 150 Gm
Sooji- 20 gm
Ghee for frying- 250 ml
Makhan- 10 gm
Saffron- 1 gm
Spinach taste- 10 gm
Carrot Juice- 10 gm
Almond Flacks- 5 gms
Pista Flacks- 5 gms
METHOD:
Make colour full dough of Jawar and bajra mix, separately using carrot juice and saffron, one plain and one mix with mint and spinach. Now, rest the dough for 10 minutes. Make small chapatis of this dough. Allow them to cool.
Now cut the chapatis to round shape and deep fry on medium heat till crisp. Pat dry all crisp. Now make the flavour of makhan.
2. Tricolour mix millets (Jowar n Bajra) nachos crisp with tri flavour dip
INGREDIENTS
Jawar Flour- 150 gm
Bajra Flour- 150 gm
Olive Oil- 20 gm
Salt- 20 gm
Black Pepper Powder- 10 gm
Dry Oregano- 5 gm
Red Chilli Powder- 10 gm
Jeera Powder- 10 gm
Oil for frying- 250 ml
Pineapple saffron salsa- 80 gm
Mint Yogurt Dip- 80 gm
Garlic Yogurt Dip- 80 gm
METHOD:
Make colour full dough of Jawar and Bajra mix, separately using carrot juice and saffron, one plain and one mix with mint and spinach. Now rest the dough for 10 minutes. Make small chapatis of these dough. Allow them to cool.
Now cut the chapatis to triangular shape and deep fry on medium heat till crisp. Pat dry all crisp. Season with dry oregano powder and peri peri powder. Serve these crisp with pineapple & saffron salsa /plain yoghurt garlic dip and another one yoghurt mint dip.
(Recipes by Chef Mani Mohan Pathak)
3. Tiranga Paneer Tikka
Ingredients:
Red marination – 20 gms
White marination – 20 gms
Spinach paste – 20 gms
Amul cream – 25 ml
Amul Butter – 25 gms
Capsicum – 40 gms
Coriander – 8 gms
Bell peppers (red and yellow) – 80 gms (40 gms each)
Kasturi methi – 5 gms
Jeera powder – 5 gms
Garam masala – 5 gms
Mustard oil – 10 ml
Red chilly powder – 5 gms
Salt – according to taste
Cardamom powder – 5 gms
Method:
To prepare the red marination, take Kashmiri chilli paste and mix it with hung curd, mustard oil, chat masala, black salt and salt. For white marination, use cashew paste, amul cream, cardamom powder and white pepper powder. For green marination, use fresh mint and coriander leaves, garlic, green chillies, salt and black salt. Grind all the mixtures separately in a grinder.
Take fresh paneer and cut it into fine cubes. Once done, keep it aside and chop the bell peppers and capsicum of the same size as the paneer. Once done, divide the paneer, bell peppers and capsicum in three parts and marinate them in the red, white and green marinations respectively and let it set for 5-7 minutes.
After the set time, insert and set it on the tandoor skewers and cook it over the tandoor. Serve it with cool mint chutney and masala lachha onions.
(Recipe: Chef Sharata Das)
4. Spinach rice pepper pesto
Ingredients for rice pepper pesto:
Olive OIL 20 GM
BUTTER 20 GM
RED PEPPER 500 GM
CHOPPED ONIONS 50 GM
ONION 100 GM
CHOPPED BELL PEPPER 50 GM
CELERY 50 GM
JULIENNE BROCCOLI 50 GM
CASHEW 10 GM
JULIENNE BABY CORN 50 GM
CHEESE 20 GM
JULIENNE ZUCCHINI 20 GM
GARLIC 10 GM
BASMATI RICE 200 GM
SEASONING 10 GM
PEPPER PESTO 100 GM
CREAM 20 GM
CHEESE 30 GM
CHOPPED CORIANDER 50 gms
Method for pepper pesto:
Grilled the vegetables in an oven, bring it to normal temperature and make a puree out of it.
Method for rice:
In olive oil sauté the vegetables, after turning a bit brown add the rice with appropriate seasonings.
5. Burritos Mojados
Ingredients for Burrito Stuffing:
OLIVE OIL 10 GM
CHOPPED GARLIC 0.5 GM
SALT 2 PINCH
DICE BELL PEPPER 20 GM
BASMATI RICE 200GM
DICE ONION 20 GM
MEXICAN CURRY 100 GM
TOMATO SAUCE 70 GM
RAJMA 50 GM
ONION SAUCE 75 GM
BLACK BEANS 50 GM
TACO SEASONING 10 GM
ONION (Julienne ) 20 GM
Julienne BELL PEPPER 25 GM
TOMATO SAUCE 100 GM
CHEESE 20 GM
ORANGE CHEDDAR 10 GM
BUTTER 10 GM
Method for stuffing:
Take oil, add on “burrito stuffing” ingredients with exotic vegetables. Let it cook for a while and stuff the mixture in a corn tortilla bread. Make a tomato cheese sauce, pour it on the burrito and bake it for 10 minutes till the cheese melts.
6. Miso Udon Hot Pot
Ingredients:
Sesame Oil 2 ml
Chopped Garlic 5 gms
Miso Paste 1 tbsp
Boiled Udon Noodles 15 gms
Salt and Pepper 5 gms
Nori Sheet 10 gms
Roasted Sesame seeds 10 gms
Stock Water 100 ml
Method:
In sesame oil saute chopped garlic, add miso paste, salt and pepper. Once the brooth comes to a boil, add the remaining ingredients with noodles in the end. Soup is ready to serve
7. Mocktail - Flavours of Democracy
Ingredients:
Basil: handful
Mint: handful
Kaffir lime: 1-2 leaf
Elderflower syrup: 22.5ml
Orange Oleo saccharum: 60 ml
Lime: 30ml
Sprite: to top
Garnish: orange slice and zest
Method:
Take mint, basil and kaffir lime leaves add into a shaker. Add elderflower and lime into the shaker and shake well. Shake and dump into the G&T glass. Now make layers of crush ice and then pour orange oleo saccharum on top. Top with Sprite. Garnish with orange slice and zest and serve.
8. Cheese Chipotle Paneer Quesadilla
Ingredients:
90 grams Paneer Diced (marinated in Chipotle adobo sauce)
2 tbsp chipotles in adobo sauce
1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon each oregano, cumin, paprika, sugar
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper powder
15 gms diced tomatoes
15 gms blanched corn
15gms red and yellow peppers diced
1 teaspoon cilantro chopped
Ingredients for Avocado Guacamole:
2 small avocados
¼ cup dices tomatoes
¼ cup lime juice
¼ cup fresh cilantro
4-5 pickled jalapeno slices
2 garlic cloves, minced (optional)
½ teaspoon salt
Quesadilla ingredients:
10" flour tortillas
1 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
1/2 cup Italian cheese blend
1tbsp butter salted
Method:
Before making Quesadilla mix all the ingredients of Guacamole in a mixing bowl and keep it on a chunky consistency and keep refrigerated.
Method to make the quesadillas:
Heat a large fry pan over medium heat with a drizzle of oil. Once heated, lay one tortilla in the pan and place all the ingredients on the tortilla in a half moon style on one side of the tortilla. * Sprinkle the cheese and cover it in half moon using spatula.
Cook for about 2-3 minutes or until golden, then carefully flip and cook another 2-3 minutes until golden and melty. Serve warm with avocado Guacamole and your favourite garnishes!