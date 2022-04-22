Healthy dessert: Satiate your sweet tooth with delicious quinoa apple kheer

Nutrition and taste can go hand in hand if the intention is to eat healthy and aim for sustainable weight loss. A sweet tooth is always considered a hurdle in one's fitness journey as experts advise you to stay away from processed sugar. However, if you are mindful about choosing the right ingredients, you may find plenty of ways and recipes to satiate your sweet cravings. Fruits are a source of natural sugar and most of them are low glycaemic index foods which make them a good choice for diabetics too. Sweetening your desserts with fruits can make for a healthy treat.

In case you are a kheer lover, and want to swap rice for something healthier, quinoa can be an option. Quinoa is packed with several amino acids, vitamins, potassium, iron, and fibre and studies say that it could even help people with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared recipe of Quinoa Apple Kheer on her Instagram account which is a perfect blend of health and taste.

Take a look:

INGREDIENTS:

· ½ cup cooked quinoa

· 1 teaspoon ghee

· 1 Apple, finely chopped

· 750 ml milk

· 5-6 strands saffron

· 1 teaspoon crushed cardamom

· 1 tablespoon pistachios chopped

· Sliced apples for toppings

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. In a pot, heat ghee and quinoa. Saute for 3-4 minutes, till slightly soft and add the finely chopped apple, milk, saffron and cardamom to it.

2. Bring it to a boil and simmer for 35-40mins till milk reduces by about 1/3rd and the kheer thickens up.

3. Stir well. Cool to room temperature, and then refrigerate for an hour or so.

4. Serve chilled, topped with chopped pistachios and apple slices.

A high protein energizer, this recipe will also help in easing constipation. It is rich in folate and proteins which also makes it a perfect pregnancy snack, says Batra.