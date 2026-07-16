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Healthy Vegan Almond Milk Smoothie Recipe With Banana, Almond Butter And Chia Seeds For A Quick Dairy-Free Drink

Explore vegan almond milk smoothie recipes made with fruits, nuts, seeds, and plant-based ingredients for easy dairy-free drinks with varied flavours.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 12:25 PM IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Almond milk brings a mild, nutty taste and smooth consistency to smoothies without using dairy. Made by blending almonds with water and straining the mixture, almond milk has become a widely used plant-based alternative for vegan recipes. Unsweetened varieties are generally low in calories, while many commercial almond milks are fortified with nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D. Its subtle flavour makes almond milk easy to pair with bananas, berries, mangoes, cocoa, nut butters, and leafy greens.

Healthy Vegan Almond Milk Smoothie Recipe (Freepik)
Healthy Vegan Almond Milk Smoothie Recipe (Freepik)

Almond milk smoothie recipes for vegans can range from simple three-ingredient blends to nutrient-packed breakfast and snack options. A basic combination of unsweetened almond milk, frozen banana, and almond butter creates a creamy smoothie with carbohydrates, potassium, and unsaturated fats. Chia seeds can add fibre and plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, while spinach contributes vitamins and minerals. During the monsoon, using thoroughly washed fresh produce or frozen fruits can make homemade smoothies convenient while reducing reliance on cut fruit stored for long periods.

The nutritional benefits of an almond milk smoothie depend largely on the ingredients added to the blender. Almond butter and seeds provide unsaturated fats, while fruits contribute fibre, vitamins, minerals, and naturally occurring sugars. Fortified almond milk may provide calcium and vitamin D, which contribute to normal bone health. Almonds also contain vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect cells from oxidative stress.

Almond milk smoothies offer a dairy-free base with a mild, nutty flavour, while regular milk smoothies naturally provide more protein. The better choice depends on dietary preferences, protein needs, calorie goals, and tolerance to dairy.

Feature

Almond Milk Smoothie

Regular Milk Smoothie

Base

Almond milk

Dairy milk

Suitable for Vegans

Yes, with plant-based ingredients

No

Lactose

Naturally lactose-free

Contains lactose unless lactose-free milk is used

Protein

Usually lower unless protein-rich ingredients are added

Naturally higher in protein

Calories

Unsweetened almond milk is generally lower in calories

Varies depending on the type of dairy milk

Calcium

Often fortified with calcium

Naturally contains calcium

Vitamin D

Often fortified

May be fortified, depending on the product

Taste

Mild and slightly nutty

Creamy and milky

Best For

Vegan and dairy-free diets

Higher-protein diets without dairy restrictions

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A Quick Sip Guide Before You Start Blending

Preparation Time: 5–10 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Main Ingredient: Unsweetened almond milk

Suitable For: Vegan and dairy-free diets

Best Fruits: Banana, berries, mango, apple

Useful Additions: Chia seeds, nut butter, oats, spinach

Serving: 1 glass

Best Consumed: Freshly blended

Creamy Banana Almond Butter Smoothie

This banana almond butter smoothie combines almond milk, banana, almond butter, and chia seeds for a creamy vegan drink with natural sweetness.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 frozen banana
  • 1 tablespoon almond butter
  • 1 teaspoon chia seeds
  • A pinch of cinnamon

Instructions

  1. Add unsweetened almond milk, frozen banana, almond butter, chia seeds, and cinnamon to a blender.
  2. Blend until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy.
  3. Add a little more almond milk if a thinner consistency is preferred.
  4. Pour the Banana Almond Butter Smoothie into a glass and serve immediately.

Simple Ways to Make Your Almond Milk Smoothie More Nutritious

  1. Choose unsweetened almond milk to reduce the amount of added sugar in the smoothie.
  2. Add chia, flax, or hemp seeds to increase the smoothie’s fibre and nutrient content.
  3. Include nut butter in moderate portions to add unsaturated fats and some plant-based protein.
  4. Add soy yoghurt, tofu, or a suitable vegan protein powder if a higher-protein smoothie is required.
  5. Use whole fruits instead of fruit juice to retain more dietary fibre.
  6. Add spinach or other leafy greens to increase the variety of vitamins and minerals.
  7. Measure calorie-dense ingredients such as nut butter, seeds, and dried fruits according to individual dietary requirements.

Nutrition in a Banana Almond Butter Smoothie

Nutritional values can vary depending">Nutritional values can vary depending on ingredient quantities, almond milk fortification, and the brand of almond butter used.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Serving

Calories

250–300 kcal

Protein

6–8 g

Carbohydrates

35–40 g

Dietary Fibre

7–9 g

Fat

10–13 g

Calcium

Varies by almond milk brand

Potassium

500–650 mg

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FAQs

Are almond milk smoothies good for a vegan diet?

Almond milk smoothies are suitable for a vegan diet when every ingredient, including protein powders and sweeteners, comes from plant-based sources.

Can an almond milk smoothie provide enough protein?

An almond milk smoothie is usually lower in protein than a dairy milk smoothie, but tofu, soy yoghurt, seeds, or vegan protein powder can increase protein content.

Which fruits are best for almond milk smoothie recipes?

Almond milk smoothie recipes work well with bananas, mangoes, berries, apples, peaches, and other fruits that complement almond milk's mild flavour.

 
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