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Healthy Vegan Momos Recipe With Vegetable Stuffing And Whole Wheat Wrappers For A Light And Tasty Snack

Published on: Aug 7, 2026, 13:49:53 IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Vegan Momos Recipe (Freepik)
Vegan Momos Recipe (Freepik)
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Vegan momos recipe with vegetable stuffing uses fresh vegetables and whole wheat wrappers to make soft, steamed dumplings that are nutritious and plant-based.

Soft dumplings filled with colourful vegetables have made momos a favourite snack across many parts of Asia. Vegan momos recipe with vegetable stuffing is a plant-based version of the classic dumpling, prepared with a filling of cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, onions, ginger, and garlic wrapped inside a thin dough. Steaming keeps the texture soft and light while allowing the natural flavours of the vegetables to shine.

Momos are believed to have originated in the Himalayan regions of Tibet and Nepal before becoming popular in India, especially across the northern and northeastern states. The vegan version replaces any meat or dairy ingredients with fresh vegetables while keeping the same cooking technique. Finely chopped cabbage, carrots, onions, and bell peppers are lightly cooked with ginger, garlic, and mild seasonings before being sealed inside wrappers and steamed. Whole wheat flour can also be used instead of refined flour to add extra fibre and improve digestion.

The vegetable stuffing adds several nutritional benefits to the recipe. Cabbage and carrots provide dietary fibre that supports healthy digestion">dietary fibre that supports healthy digestion, while carrots and bell peppers supply vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidants">vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidants that help protect cells and support immunity. Steaming requires very little oil, making vegan momos recipe with vegetable stuffing lower in fat and calories than many fried snacks. Whole wheat wrappers offer complex carbohydrates ">complex carbohydrates that release energy gradually, while onions, garlic, and ginger contribute beneficial plant compounds that support overall wellness.

Vegan momos with vegetable stuffing are soft steamed dumplings made with fresh vegetables and simple seasonings. They are naturally dairy-free, egg-free, and perfect for a wholesome snack or light meal.

Feature

Vegan momos with vegetable stuffing

Regular momos

Filling

Cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, onions, and herbs

Chicken, mutton, paneer, or mixed vegetables

Dough

Whole wheat or refined flour without eggs

Usually refined flour, sometimes with eggs

Cooking Method

Steamed

Steamed or fried

Dairy Content

Dairy-free

May include butter, cheese, or creamy fillings

Protein Source

Vegetables or tofu

Meat or paneer

Fibre

Higher due to fresh vegetables and whole wheat wrappers

Lower in meat-based versions

Calories

Lower when steamed

Higher in fried or meat-filled versions

Suitable For

Vegan and plant-based diets

Vegetarian and non-vegetarian diets

Best Served With

Spicy tomato chutney or chilli dip

Tomato chutney, mayonnaise, or chilli sauce

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Quick look

Recipe Type: Snack

Cuisine: Tibetan, Nepalese, Indo-Chinese

Diet: Vegan

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: Approximately 190 kcal per serving

How To Make Vegan Momos With Vegetable Stuffing

Fresh vegetables, soft dough, and gentle steaming come together to create delicious vegan momos with a juicy filling and balanced flavours.

Ingredients

For the dough

  • 2 cups whole wheat flour
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup water

For the stuffing

  • 1 cup finely chopped cabbage
  • ½ cup grated carrot
  • ½ cup finely chopped bell pepper
  • ½ cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • Salt to taste
  • 2 tablespoons chopped spring onions

Instructions

  1. Mix flour, salt, and water to prepare a smooth dough.
  2. Cover the dough and let it rest for 20 minutes.
  3. Heat sesame oil and lightly cook the garlic and ginger.
  4. Add all the vegetables and cook for 2–3 minutes.
  5. Season the stuffing with soy sauce, pepper, and salt.
  6. Roll the dough into small circles and place the filling in the centre.
  7. Fold and seal each momo carefully.
  8. Steam the momos for 10–12 minutes and serve with tomato chutney.

Simple Ways To Make Vegan Momos Even Healthier

  1. Choose whole wheat flour instead of refined flour for extra fibre.
  2. Add tofu to the stuffing to increase plant-based protein.
  3. Include mushrooms and spinach for additional vitamins and minerals.
  4. Steam vegan momos instead of frying to reduce added fat.
  5. Use less salt and increase fresh herbs for natural flavour.
  6. Prepare homemade tomato chutney instead of packaged sauces.
  7. Add finely chopped broccoli for extra fibre and vitamin C.

Nutrition In Vegan Momos With Vegetable Stuffing

Nutrient

Amount

Calories

190 kcal

Carbohydrates

34 g

Protein

7 g

Dietary Fibre

5 g

Total Fat

3 g

Saturated Fat

0.5 g

Vitamin A

320 mcg

Vitamin C

42 mg

Iron

2.2 mg

Potassium

310 mg

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FAQs

Is vegan momos with vegetable stuffing healthier than regular momos?

Yes. Vegan momos with vegetable stuffing contain fresh vegetables, less saturated fat, and no dairy or meat, making the recipe a lighter option.

Can vegan momos with vegetable stuffing be made with whole wheat flour?

Yes. Vegan momos with vegetable stuffing taste great with whole wheat wrappers and provide more fibre than refined flour wrappers.

Can vegan momos with vegetable stuffing be stored for later?

Yes. Vegan momos with vegetable stuffing can be refrigerated for up to two days or frozen before steaming for longer storage.

 
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