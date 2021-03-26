Holi 2021: Beat the summer heat with this thirst-quenching spiced, nutty Thandai

Holi is right around the corner, and while the coronavirus pandemic may have dampened the spirit of the festival and we may not be able to douse our friends and family with colours and water balloons to maintain health and safety amid rising Covid cases, we can still enjoy the other aspect of the Festival of Colours, that is the food and drink, of course. The summer heat in India is not even at its peak and we are already melting, so the traditional thandai that is served during this festival is the perfect cooler to quench your thirst during this sweltering time. Made with full cream milk, nuts like almonds, pistachios and sometimes even cashew nuts, this festive drink is coloured with saffron strands, sweetened with sugar, although one can always go for honey if one wishes to go the healthier route and is spiced with spices like cinnamon, cardamom and black peppercorns. Check out this quick and easy recipe to quench your thirst this Holi:

Ingredients

Full Cream Milk 1 1/2 litres

Almonds blanched and peeled 25

Pistachios blanched and peeled 30

Melon seeds (magaz) soaked 3 tablespoons

Poppy seeds (khuskhus/posto) soaked 3 tablespoons

Saffron (kesar) a few strands

Sugar 1 1/2 cups

Green cardamoms 8-10

Cinnamon 1 inch stick

Black peppercorns 8-10

Method

Grind together almonds, pistachios, melon seeds and poppy seeds with a little milk to a fine paste. Bring milk to a boil in a pan. Add saffron and mix.

When the milk begins to boil add sugar and simmer till the sugar melts. Grind green cardamoms , cinnamon and black peppercorns to a fine powder.

Add the paste to the milk and mix well. Simmer for three to four minutes. Add the powdered masala to the milk and mix well. Chill the milk and serve.

(Recipe by Bharti Sanghai, LIFE- Artisanal Foods brand)