Holi 2022 recipes: Kesari Jalebi to Pineapple Gujia; 4 delicious desserts to try

Holi 2022: No auspicious occasion is complete without a generous helping of mithai and Holi is no exception. Desserts and Holi go hand in hand so why not satiate those sweet cravings with some lip-smacking delights and make the festival extra special. From jalebi, gujia to kheer, here are recipes for 4 mouth-watering desserts for you. (Also read: Holi 2022: 6 mouth-watering diabetes-friendly recipes for your Holi party)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kesari Jalebi

Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort, Mumbai

Kesari Jalebi

Ingredients:

* 1/2 Cup Maida (refined flour)

* 1/4 Cup Dahi (yogurt, preferably sour)

For frying oil/ghee

* A square piece of cloth with a hole in it, or a strong plastic bag for piping out the 'jalebis'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

* 1 cup sugar

* 1 cup water

* 1/2 tsp Kesar

Method

* Mix the flour and curd to form a thick smooth paste (dropping consistency) and leave to ferment for 6-7 hours.

* Make the sugar syrup by dissolving sugar and saffron in the water over low heat, then cook over high heat till slightly thick.

* When this mixture is lifted with a spoon and poured back into the pan, it should fall in a thin smooth stream, or when a drop of it is cooled a little, press it between your thumb and forefinger and then pull the fingers apart, it should be thread-like. Keep warm, till you fry the 'jalebis'.

* Take a shallow, heavy pan and heat the ghee/oil. Fill the bag with the batter. Twist the opening to seal the bag. Snip one lower corner of the bag to make a small hole, through which you can pipe out the `jalebis'. The smaller the hole, the thinner the jalebis.

* Hold the bag over the hot oil and pipe out swirls (like whirlpools), of the desired size, straight into it without touching each other. Lower the heat to medium and turn the 'jalebis' over and fry till a light brown on both sides.

* Lift out the fried jalebis, drain out the oil and put them into the syrup. Leave it for a minute or so, and then again lift it out.

* Serve it hot.

2. Chocolate and Cereal ki Gujia

Recipe by Swapandeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Chocolate and Cereal Gujia

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients

Ghee / Oil to fry

For cover

Maida (all purpose flour) 500 gm

Oil/ghee (melted) 6 tbsp

Filling

Dark Chocolate - 200gm

Cereal Choco - 100gm

Method

* Sieve the flour and add oil in flour and mix with fingers

* Add moisture and make a tight dough, cover with damp cloth and keep aside

* Melt chocolate and add choco cereal to make dumpling

* Once cooked allow it to cool

* Divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into 4 inches diameter pancakes

* Fill the pancakes with the chocolate dumpling and seal the pastry in half moon shape, twisting the edges inwards

* Repeat the same to rest of the dough and fry in medium heat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

* Fry till golden brown in color and garnish with melted dark chocolate

3. Pineapple aur Kalonji ki Gujia

Recipe by Swapandeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Pineapple Aur Kalonji Ki Gujiya

Ingredients

Ghee/oil to fry

For cover

Maida (All purpose flour) 500 gm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oil / Ghee (melted) 6 tbsp

Filling

Pineapple 1 kg

Kalonji 10gm

Khoya 200 gm

Green cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

Almonds, chopped 25 gm

Cashew nuts, chopped 25 gm

Raisins 25 gm

Dried coconut, shredded 25 gm

Sugar 100 gm

Method

* Sieve the flour and add oil in flour and mix with fingers

* Add moisture and make a tight dough, cover with damp cloth and keep aside

* Wash and peel pineapple, grate them and sauté in ghee with kalonji

* Stir continuously to cook evenly and add khoya

* Add green cardamom powder, raisin and dry nuts, dried coconut and cook on slow flame

* Cook till sticky consistency and add sugar if desired

* Allow it to cool

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

* Divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into 4 inches diameter pancakes

* Fill the pancakes with the pineapple filling and seal the pastry in half moon shape, twisting the edges inwards

* Repeat the same to rest of the dough and fry in medium heat

* Fry till golden brown in color and garnish with tutti frutti

4. Matar Ki Kheer

Recipe by Swapandeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Matar Ki Kheer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients

Desi ghee 75 gm

Finely chopped pistachio 10 gm

Chopped cashewnuts 15 gm

Chopped almonds 15 gm

Chopped raisins 20 gm

Milk 750 ml

Green peas coarse puree 120 gm

Sugar 80 gm

Cardamom powder 5 gm

Khoya danedar 75 gm

Method:

* Heat ghee in a pan, add finely chopped pistachios, cashewnuts, almonds, raisins and sauté

* Add milk to the pan and reduce by half

* Now heat desi ghee in a different pan, when warm, add the green peas puree and cook for 5-6 minutes

* Add pea puree to the milk mixture. Add sugar and cook on a slow flame for 5-6 minutes. Now add cardamom powder

* Serve hot/cold kheer in a bowl and garnish it with the chopped and dry fruits

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON