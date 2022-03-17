Holi 2022: 6 mouth-watering diabetes-friendly recipes for your Holi party

Holi 2022: Holi, one of the major Indian festivals, comes with a joyous and relaxing vibe. It is the time to make merry and also enjoy some lip-smacking food. Considering almost every state of the country has a delicacy dedicated to Holi, foodies have a plethora of options to choose from - be it gujiya, malpua, gulab jamun, dahi-bhalle, rasmalai, phirni or thandai. On the flip side, it is easy to get carried away and one may end up overloading themselves with high-calorie food. Especially for people with diabetes, it is important to pick their festive food with care or it may raise their blood sugar levels. (Also read: Holi 2022: Tips to keep bhang hangover at bay)

Besides, during Holi or any other festival, our routine goes for a toss as we attend get-togethers and meet friends. Irregular meals can cause an imbalance in blood sugar levels of people with diabetes. They should make sure to eat small and healthy meals at regular intervals to avoid any health trouble. Working on a healthy meal plan in advance can help one enjoy Holi festivities without any stress.

Include sugar-free options and low GI foods in your Holi delicacies if you have diabetes and enjoy the festival like the rest. Here are some interesting recipes for you.

1. Moong Dal Dhokla

Recipe by Dietician Pritika Bedi, Founder, Healthsake

Moong Dal Dhokla(Pinterest)

Ingredients

100 g Dhuli Moong Ki Dal

1 teaspoon Besan

1 tablespoon Curd

0.25 tsp Turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp Baking Soda

For the Tadka:

0.5 tablespoon Vegetable oil

0.5 teaspoon Mustard Seeds

7.5-10 Curry leaves

0.25 cup Water

0.25 teaspoon Salt

0.5 teaspoon Sugar

1 teaspoon Lemon juice

1 Green chilli (Slit into half)

Method:

* Wash the moong dal and soak in enough water for 3-4 hours. Drain the water and grind the moong dal to make a fine paste.

* The batter should be pouring in consistency like dosa batter. Add besan and curd to the batter.

* Cover the dal mixture and keep aside for 2-3 hours.

* Add salt and turmeric powder and mix well.

* Grease a Dhokla pan and keep water for boiling in the pan.

* Add baking soda in the batter and mix well. Pour the batter in the greased Dhokla pan and steam for 15-20 minutes until done.

* Let the Dhokla rest for 15 minutes in the pan and then remove it from the pan. Cut the Dhokla in cubes.

* For the tadka, heat oil in a pan.

* Once the oil is hot, add mustard seeds and curry leaves and let them crackle for a few seconds.

* Add water, salt, sugar, lemon juice and green chilli in the tadka and bring the mixture to a boil.

* Pour the tadka over the Dhokla.

* Serve hot with coriander and mint chutney.

2. Makhana Thandai

Recipe by Dietician Pritika Bedi, Founder, Healthsake

Makhana thandai(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

50 gm makhana

1 glass milk

6-7 green elaichi

Sugar/sugar-free powder/sweetner

2-3 rose petals

2-3 kesar leaves in 1 tsp warm milk

Badam for garnish

Method:

* Add makhana and elaichis in a pan and roast them for 5-8 minutes.

* Put makhana and elaichi in a blender and blend it to make a fine powder and then sieve it.

* Take 1 glass of milk in a blender, add the sieved powder suger-free powder and rose petals.

* Blend it well. Now use kesar and badam for garnishing.

3. Coconut thandai

Recipe by Manpreet Kaur Paul, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad

Coconut thandai(Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

8-10 almonds

5 cashews

6 unsalted pistachio

350ml coconut milk

10gm fennel powder (saunf)

1/2tsp poppy seeds

3-4 pepper corns

1 inch cinnamon stick

5-6 saffron strands (kesar)

8-10 rose petals for garnishing

Method:

* Whisk coconut milk and all the other ingredients together (except rose petals and saffron strands) with the help of a blending machine

* Add saunf powder to it as a natural sugar sweetner

* Now, in a heavy bottom pan, put together this mixture and bring it to a boil

* Stir till the mixture has reduced a little in quantity

* Now pour the thandai mixture in a glass and allow it to set in the refrigerator.

* Serve chilled after garnishing with rose petals and saffron strands.

4. Khus Khus Pudding

Recipe by Manpreet Kaur Paul, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad

Khus Khus pudding(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Poppy seeds (khus khus)- 1/2 cup

Toned milk- 3cups

Brown Rice- 4tbsp

Cinnamon Powder- 2tbsp

Green cardamom- a small pinch

Almonds and pistachios for garnishing

Method:

* Grind the poppy seeds with brown rice and a little amount of milk to form a smooth paste.

* Heat 2 cups of milk in a non stick pan and bring it to boil.

* Now add the smooth paste, cinnamon powder (for natural sweetning) and stir continously for 4-5 mins

* Make sure the brown rice and poppy seeds are fully cooked

* Add cardamom powder , stir well and cook for another 2-3 mins

* Serve hot garnished with sliced almonds and pistachios

5. Chicken stir fry with vegetables

Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort Mumbai

Ingredients:

French bean - 50gm

Bock choy - 50gm

Mushroom - 50gm

Baby corn - 50gm

Carrot - 50gm

Chicken stock - 100ml

Chicken breast bone less - 100gm

Soya sauce - 10gm

Starch - 15gm

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Olive oil 50gm

Method:

* Heat the pan add oil sauté the chicken then adds vegetables in it

* Add chicken stock in it then add soya sauce

* Then little thicken with starch

* Add salt and pepper as per taste

6. Cauliflower Rice

Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort Mumbai

Ingredients:

Cauliflower- 7 cups

Coconut oil

Brown Sugar

Coconut milk

Method:

* Wash and dry cauliflower. Cut into 1-2 inch florets. Try to get them uniformly sized. Pulse 10-15 times until broken down into rice-sized pieces.

* Heat coconut oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add riced cauliflower, salt, and brown sugar to the pan.

* Cook for around 5 minutes, until cauliflower is slightly soft but not mushy.

* Stir in the coconut milk.