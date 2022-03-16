Holi 2022: Irresistible thandai and bhang recipes you must try

Holi 2022: Holi is almost here marking the onset of summers, and we cannot be more ready to soak in the spirit of the festival's beautiful and vibrant colours. Holi not only helps us relax but also reset our system before the intense summer heat takes over. The traditional thandai, an eclectic mix of spices, rose petals, watermelon seeds, rose water, milk and other healthy ingredients, has numerous benefits from better digestion to increased immunity. The transition from winter to summer season can be made easy by eating certain foods and thandai is definitely one of them. (SEE PICS: Holi 2022: Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood celeb inspired outfits)

Ayurveda experts also claim that bhang or cannabis too can offer a host of benefits if consumed on advice of a specialist and in moderation. Traditionally used in Ayurveda for treating digestive issues, headaches, pains, and anxiety, cannabis or bhang is also believed to bring relief in health issues like nerve pain, arthritis pain, insomnia, and piles.

There is no dearth of experimentation when it comes to preparing recipes from thandai and bhang. If you are looking for last-minute recipe ideas to spruce up your Holi party, we have curated some interesting options for you.

Here are some thandai and bhang recipes that you would love to prepare on Holi.

1. Kiwi Bhang

Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort, Mumbai

Kiwi Bhang

Ingredients

2 cups water

1 cup fresh kiwi paste

4 cups warm milk

2 tbsps blanched and chopped almonds

1/8 tsp - a mixture of cloves, cinnamon and cardamom

1/4 tsp powdered ginger

1/2 to 1 tsp rosewater

1 cup sugar

Method

- Bring the water to a rapid boil and pour into a clean teapot.

- Make paste out of fresh kiwis

- Grind the kiwi paste, chopped almonds and some warm milk in the mortar and make a fine paste.

- Squeeze this paste and collect the extract as before. Repeat a few more times until all that is left are some fibres and nut meal. Discard the residue.

-Combine all the liquids that have been collected including the water.

- Add garam masala, dried ginger and rosewater to his.

- Add sugar and remaining milk.

- Serve chilled

2. Kesaria Thandai

Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort, Mumbai

Kesariya Thandai

Ingredients

15 almonds

2 tsp aniseed

2 tsp poppy seeds

8 cardamom pods

12 tsp sugar

2 tsp peppercorns

2 tsp cumin seeds

300 ml water

400 mil milk

4 tsp crushed ice

Saffron - a pinch

Method

Grind all the spices with the almonds separately. Blend together in a large bowl and add water, milk and saffron. Strain through muslin cloth until the liquid is smooth and serve cold.

3. Herbal Bhang Pakoda

Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort, Mumbai

Herbal Bhang Pakoda

Ingredients:

2 cups besan

1 tps turmeric

1/2 tps green chilli

1 tsp herbal bhang powder

1 cup slice onion

1 cup slice potato

1 tsp mango powder

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method:

* Take a bowl. Mix all ingredients like besan, mango powder, turmeric, red chilli powder, green chilli salt to taste make a dropping consistency then add potato and onion.

* Heat the oil and shallow fry the pakodas. Serve it with mint chutney.

4. Thandai Paneer Tikka

Recipe by Chef Tarun Sibal

Thandai Paneer Tikka

Ingredients:

½ cup cream

½ cup hung curd

¼ cup milkmaid

1 ½ tbsp thandai masala

½ tsp black pepper powder

salt to taste

300 gm paneer cubes

Tomato – 1

Peppers – 1

Thandai masala

Cashew – 3 tbsp

Almonds – 3 tbsp

Pistachios – 2 tbsp

Fennel – 2 tbsp

Black pepper – 1 tbsp

Rose petals – 2 tbsp

Melon Seeds – 2 tbsp

Steps

* Mix the cream, curd and milkmaid

* Add the thandai masala to the cream mix, add black pepper, and salt.

* Add the paneer cubes, tomato and pepper into the mix

* Marinate for an hour

* Skewer the paneer and the veg, cook it either in a tandoor, a medium heat oven or grill it over a pan.

* Garnish with fresh flowers

* Serve with imli kalonji chutney

5. Thandai Kulfi

Executive Chef, Swapnadeep Mukherjee, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.

Thandai Kulfi

Ingredients

Milk (Full cream) - 2 litre

Almond - 20 gm

Pistachio - 20 gm

Green cardamom - 4-5 no.

Thandai syrup - 150 gm

Sugar - optional

Method:

* Heat milk in a heavy bottom pan on slow heat

* Add crushed green cardamom and simmer till reduced by half

* Strain and put on fire again on slow heat

* Continue stirring and scraping the sides to avoid burning

* Now add blanched, skinned and slivered almonds and pistachio

* Reduce further till it is reduced to 1/3rd.

* Take off fire. Cool and add thandai syrup. Mix thoroughly

* Add in moulds and refrigerate till set

* Demould, serve chilled and garnish with nuts

6. Strawberry thandai

Executive Chef, Swapnadeep Mukherjee, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Strawberry thandai

Ingredients

Milk - 500ml

Strawberry - 50 gm

Almonds - 20 gm

Pistachios - 20 gm

Charoli - 10 gm

Poppy seeds - 10 gm

Cashew nuts - 10 gm

Glazed cherries - 10 gm

Honey - 100 gm

Cardamom - 01 gm

Cinnamon - 01 gm

Nutmeg - 01 gm

Anise seeds - 01 gm

Cream - 100 ml

Method:

* Heat sugar and milk. When sugar dissolves in milk, turn off the flame

* Combine all dry fruit and strawberry a little milk to make a paste

* Combine cinnamon, cardamom and blend till smooth paste

* Mix the paste with a little milk, and then add it all to the remaining milk. Serve cold and garnish with strawberry

7. Thandai dark chocolate truffles

Avantii Deshpaande, PCOS and Gut Health nutritionist

Thandai dark chocolate truffles

Ingredients

Almonds 50g (1/2 cup)

Pistachio 30g (1/4 cup)

Cashews 30g (1/4 cup)

Melon seeds 20g (1 tbsp)

Peppercorns 2-3 nos

Cardamom powder 1 pinch

Saffron 2-3 strands

Gulkand (preserved rose petals) 50g

Fennel seeds 2 tsp

Method

* Add the dry fruits to a blender jar, pulse it to make a coarse powder.

* Add peppercorns, fennel seeds, cardamom powder, saffron to this and grind to make a coarse powder.

* Transfer the contents to a bowl, add gulkand to this and make a dough

* Divide the mixture into approx 6 balls.

* Melt a dark chocolate (compound or 70% dark chocolate) and roll each ball in this melted chocolate to coat it well.

* Place it in the deep freezer on a plate for 10-15 mins and allow it to set.

* Serve the truffles as a dessert and enjoy your festival of colours.