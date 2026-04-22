How to Make Adai Dosa, a Mixed Lentil South Indian Breakfast Rich in Protein

Adai dosa is a South Indian mixed lentil dosa made with rice, chana dal, toor dal, moong dal, urad dal, red chillies, and curry leaves. The dosa turns crisp at the edges and soft in the centre, making it very different from a regular dosa.

How to Make Adai Dosa(Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Adai dosa comes from Tamil Nadu and has been made in many homes for years as a filling breakfast or dinner. Unlike plain dosa batter, adai uses several dals mixed together, which gives the dish a richer texture and more protein. The batter does not need long fermentation, so it can be prepared faster.

Each lentil used in adai dosa adds something useful. Chana dal and toor dal give protein and fibre, while moong dal and urad dal make the dosa softer. Rice helps hold the batter together and gives a crisp texture. Curry leaves, ginger, and green chillies add flavour without making the dosa very heavy.

Adai dosa is often called a protein-rich breakfast because one serving can give around 18 grams of protein. Lentils may help support muscle health and steady energy. Fibre from the dals may also help digestion and keep breakfast lighter. A small amount of sesame oil or ghee can be used while cooking, and the dosa tastes great with coconut chutney, curd, or tomato chutney.

Crispy and Protein-Rich Adai Dosa Recipe for a Healthy South Indian Breakfast

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Adai dosa tastes earthy, mildly spicy, and rich because of the mix of lentils and rice. The dosa turns crisp around the edges and stays soft in the centre. Curry leaves and red chilli give extra flavour, while serving it with curd or chutney makes it feel lighter and more refreshing during summer. Ingredients ½ cup chana dal

¼ cup toor dal

¼ cup moong dal

2 tbsp urad dal

½ cup rice

2 dry red chillies

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 inch ginger

8 to 10 curry leaves

Salt to taste

Water as needed

1 tsp sesame oil or ghee for each dosa Step-by-Step Instructions Wash and soak the chana dal, toor dal, moong dal, urad dal, and rice together for 4 hours. Drain the water and grind everything with red chillies, ginger, cumin, curry leaves, salt, and a little water to make a slightly thick batter. Heat a tawa and spread one ladle of batter into a thick dosa. Drizzle a little sesame oil or ghee around the edges. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the bottom becomes golden and crisp. Turn the dosa and cook the other side for 1 minute. Serve hot with coconut chutney or curd. Why Adai Dosa Provides More Protein And Nutrition Than Regular Dosa? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adai dosa tastes earthy, mildly spicy, and rich because of the mix of lentils and rice. The dosa turns crisp around the edges and stays soft in the centre. Curry leaves and red chilli give extra flavour, while serving it with curd or chutney makes it feel lighter and more refreshing during summer. Ingredients ½ cup chana dal

¼ cup toor dal

¼ cup moong dal

2 tbsp urad dal

½ cup rice

2 dry red chillies

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 inch ginger

8 to 10 curry leaves

Salt to taste

Water as needed

1 tsp sesame oil or ghee for each dosa Step-by-Step Instructions Wash and soak the chana dal, toor dal, moong dal, urad dal, and rice together for 4 hours. Drain the water and grind everything with red chillies, ginger, cumin, curry leaves, salt, and a little water to make a slightly thick batter. Heat a tawa and spread one ladle of batter into a thick dosa. Drizzle a little sesame oil or ghee around the edges. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the bottom becomes golden and crisp. Turn the dosa and cook the other side for 1 minute. Serve hot with coconut chutney or curd. Why Adai Dosa Provides More Protein And Nutrition Than Regular Dosa? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Adai dosa uses four different dals along with rice, which makes it much richer in protein and fibre than plain dosa. According to FSSAI, chana dal, toor dal, moong dal, and urad dal each add different nutrients, while curry leaves and ginger give extra flavour and small amounts of iron and antioxidants.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Serving Main Source Calories 220–250 kcal Rice, lentils Protein 16–18 g Chana dal, toor dal, moong dal, urad dal Fibre 5–7 g Lentils, curry leaves Iron 2–3 mg Lentils, curry leaves Calcium 40–50 mg Urad dal Healthy Fat 3–4 g Sesame oil or ghee View All

5 Easy Tips to Make Adai Dosa Perfect Every Time

Soak the rice and lentils for at least 4 hours so the batter grinds smoothly and the dosa cooks evenly.

Keep the batter slightly thick. Thin batter may spread too much and stop the dosa from becoming crisp.

Add a little chopped curry leaves, coriander, or grated carrot to the batter for extra flavour and texture.

Heat the tawa well before pouring the batter. A hot tawa helps the dosa turn golden and crisp.

Drizzle only a small amount of sesame oil or ghee around the edges. Too much oil can make the dosa heavy instead of crisp.

FAQs

How much protein does one adai dosa contain?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One adai dosa can contain around 16 to 18 grams of protein, depending on the lentils used.

Is adai dosa healthier than regular dosa?

Yes, adai dosa is usually healthier because it uses several dals, giving more protein and fibre than regular dosa.

Can adai dosa batter be stored in the refrigerator?

Yes, adai dosa batter can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON