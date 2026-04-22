...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

How to Make Adai Dosa, a Mixed Lentil South Indian Breakfast Rich in Protein

South Indian Adai dosa is made with rice, and a mix of 4 different lentils. One serving provides 18 grams of protein, making it a healthy breakfast option. 

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 10:55 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
Advertisement

Adai dosa is a South Indian mixed lentil dosa made with rice, chana dal, toor dal, moong dal, urad dal, red chillies, and curry leaves. The dosa turns crisp at the edges and soft in the centre, making it very different from a regular dosa.

How to Make Adai Dosa(Freepik)

Adai dosa comes from Tamil Nadu and has been made in many homes for years as a filling breakfast or dinner. Unlike plain dosa batter, adai uses several dals mixed together, which gives the dish a richer texture and more protein. The batter does not need long fermentation, so it can be prepared faster.

Each lentil used in adai dosa adds something useful. Chana dal and toor dal give protein and fibre, while moong dal and urad dal make the dosa softer. Rice helps hold the batter together and gives a crisp texture. Curry leaves, ginger, and green chillies add flavour without making the dosa very heavy.

Adai dosa is often called a protein-rich breakfast because one serving can give around 18 grams of protein. Lentils may help support muscle health and steady energy. Fibre from the dals may also help digestion and keep breakfast lighter. A small amount of sesame oil or ghee can be used while cooking, and the dosa tastes great with coconut chutney, curd, or tomato chutney.

Crispy and Protein-Rich Adai Dosa Recipe for a Healthy South Indian Breakfast

Adai dosa uses four different dals along with rice, which makes it much richer in protein and fibre than plain dosa. According to FSSAI, chana dal, toor dal, moong dal, and urad dal each add different nutrients, while curry leaves and ginger give extra flavour and small amounts of iron and antioxidants.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Serving

Main Source

Calories

220–250 kcal

Rice, lentils

Protein

16–18 g

Chana dal, toor dal, moong dal, urad dal

Fibre

5–7 g

Lentils, curry leaves

Iron

2–3 mg

Lentils, curry leaves

Calcium

40–50 mg

Urad dal

Healthy Fat

3–4 g

Sesame oil or ghee

5 Easy Tips to Make Adai Dosa Perfect Every Time

  • Soak the rice and lentils for at least 4 hours so the batter grinds smoothly and the dosa cooks evenly.
  • Keep the batter slightly thick. Thin batter may spread too much and stop the dosa from becoming crisp.
  • Add a little chopped curry leaves, coriander, or grated carrot to the batter for extra flavour and texture.
  • Heat the tawa well before pouring the batter. A hot tawa helps the dosa turn golden and crisp.
  • Drizzle only a small amount of sesame oil or ghee around the edges. Too much oil can make the dosa heavy instead of crisp.

FAQs

How much protein does one adai dosa contain?

One adai dosa can contain around 16 to 18 grams of protein, depending on the lentils used.

Is adai dosa healthier than regular dosa?

Yes, adai dosa is usually healthier because it uses several dals, giving more protein and fibre than regular dosa.

Can adai dosa batter be stored in the refrigerator?

Yes, adai dosa batter can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

 
‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu health recipe protein
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / How to Make Adai Dosa, a Mixed Lentil South Indian Breakfast Rich in Protein
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.