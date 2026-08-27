How to make the perfect Kashmiri chicken kathi roll at home? Try this flavourful recipe by chef Ranveer Brar

Soft roti, juicy chicken, and the rich flavours of Kashmiri spices, paired with onion and radish chutney, kathi roll is one of the most popular and flavourful Indian street-style wraps.

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But with the monsoon season here, many of us avoid eating outside. So, if you are craving this flavour bomb, we have a recipe from chef Ranveer Brar to help you make it right at home. The best part? You can prepare this dish in less than 30 minutes.

Kashmiri chicken kathi roll

Preparation time: 10 to 15 minutes

10 to 15 minutes Cooking time: 15 to 20 minutes

15 to 20 minutes Serve: 2 to 4

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{{#usCountry}} Here's everything you will need to make the dish: Ingredients For dough {{/usCountry}}

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1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup refined flour

Salt to taste

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp vinegar

Water as required

1 tsp oil

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp baking powder

For chicken marination

1kg chicken thighs

Salt to taste

½ tbsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cumin powder

A pinch of garam masala

1 tsp degi red chilli powder

½ tsp fennel powder

1 tbsp gram flour

½ tsp vinegar

2 to 3 tbsp mustard oil

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For pyaz ki chutney

2 medium onions (sliced)

Salt to taste

½ tsp vinegar

1 tsp degi red chilli powder

½ tsp cumin powder

For mooli ki chutney

1 radish (peeled, sliced, and crushed)

1 radish (peeled and grated)

1 cup radish leaves (chopped)

Salt to taste

¼ cup walnuts (crushed)

¼ tsp degi red chilli powder

1 green chilli (chopped)

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped)

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp cumin seeds

¾ cup curd (beaten)

Salt to taste

For cooking chicken

1 to 2 tbsp oil

Marinated chicken

For assembling the kathi roll

Prepared roti

Prepared mooli ki chutney

Cooked chicken

Prepared pyaz ki chutney

Process

For dough

In a bowl, add whole-wheat flour, refined flour, salt to taste, sugar, vinegar, and water as needed. Knead into a semi-soft dough. Flatten the dough, make a well in the centre, add oil, baking soda, and baking powder, then knead until smooth. Divide the dough into lemon-sized balls. Roll each ball into a semi-thick roti. Heat tawa on medium flame, place the roti on it, and cook well on both sides. Transfer to a plate and keep aside for further use.

For chicken marination

In a bowl, add chicken thighs, salt to taste, ginger-garlic paste, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, degi red chilli powder, fennel powder, gram flour, vinegar, hot mustard oil, and marinate well. Keep aside for further use.

For cooking chicken

Heat oil in a pan; once hot, add the marinated chicken pieces one by one and cook until tender. Transfer to a tray and keep aside for further use.

For pyaz ki chutney

In a bowl, add onions, salt to taste, vinegar, degi red chilli powder, and cumin powder, mix well. Keep it aside for further use.

For mooli ki chutney

In a bowl, add sliced radish, grated radish, radish leaves, salt to taste, walnuts, and degi red chilli powder. Add green chilli, fresh coriander leaves, oil, cumin seeds, curd, salt to taste and mix well.

For assembling the kathi roll

Place the cooked roti on a flat surface. Add mooli ki chutney, cooked chicken, and pyaz ki chutney. Roll tightly to form a kathi roll. Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with a coriander sprig. Serve hot with pyaz ki chutney and mooli ki chutney.

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