I prefer using simple and fresh ingredients: Chef Ravi Kant

A graduate from the Institute of Hotel Management Pusa, he has about 16 years of culinary experience, Ravi Kant, executive chef,The Lalit New Delhi specialises in Indian and Italian cuisines. Creative and experimental, he elevates the simple grain to provide an authentic, delectable culinary experience. The chef has recently six years in the hotel and shares his inspiration and journey with us:

1. When did you decide to become a chef?

My mother has been a great influence in my culinary life, watching her, I developed an innate love towards cooking. Ever since I was a child, I loved to be with her in kitchen and family time was best enjoyed over meals. I followed my passion and graduated from IIHM. I started my training and have worked in various back house positions and learnt so much over the last two decades. My love for food and cooking continues to grow despite demanding profession. It fires my soul.

2. How do you describe your overall cooking philosophy?

I respect food, like I respect nature.I try and focus on making ethical choices in terms of ingredients and food wastage. I believe in Mark Twain’s words: “To eat is human, to digest, divine,” and I have always emphasized on eating a balanced and healthy diet, which is why most of my recipes include different grains and seeds. I prefer using simple and fresh ingredients from my own garden, the grub is organic and nutritious.

3. What is your signature dish? What do people love about it?

I’ve always enjoyed making Coq au Vin. It was one of the first dishes I specialized in, its simplicity is what caught my attention. It is an uncomplicated yet delicious dish, where the chicken is cooked with wine, it is the best of both worlds. The flavour, the process, the ingredients all of it makes it a very special dish for me and I would recommend people to try it. Over the years I have realised that people love it because it has immaculate taste, it is fancy and a very safe option. You cannot go wrong with chicken and wine.

4. Describe how you address food waste as a means to decrease overhead.

As the executive chef of the group’s flagship hotel, I have to come up with sustainable ways to run the kitchen. It is not only good for business, but an imperative need with the growing environmental concerns. We follow FIFO - “first in, first out” which is a useful way to organize food. Most meal preparation leaves scraps from the stems, peels, and unusable bits of food so we turn it into bio compost. Even coffee grounds and tea leaves make a great addition to a compost heap. It is an efficient way to reduce waste and turn the scraps into nutrient-rich fertilizer. We believe in clean cooking, so do not over prepare large quantities, rather give fresh grub as per guest preference, which further helps us minimize wastage.

5. What food and beverage trends do you follow?

Vegan food has gained a lot of popularity and I support the trend as it has some great health benefits.Dairy-free diets are backed by with celebrities, have been going viral on social media, many chefs are curating new recipes and supermarkets filling the aisles with options. I also like to curate vegan meals, especially desserts which have been introduced in our menus.

6. What chefs and cuisines inspire you?

I personally get inspired by chefs, who have changed the world of food and had an impact on the society also. One of the chefs is Marco Pierre,who became the first British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars at the age of 32, in 1995. The other inspirational chef is Ranveer Brar.He is one of India’s youngest executive chefs.He started his career at a young age of 16.

7. What’s your magic ingredient that you think elevates all dishes?

There are so many ingredients, it’s hard to pick just one. I love cooking plant-based food and proving that the not mainstreamed ingredients can be also delicious and have a deep intense flavour. To get the umami flavour into dishes that you would usually get from meat or fish, I use mushroom powder, which you can either buy or make by blending dried porcini or shiitake into a powder. This will give stews, vegan Bolognese, tom yum soup or sauces an added boost of intensity. I focus on creating dishes with healthy, nutritious grains which are usually shied away from. I enjoy bringing out their flavour and elevating their use.

8. You mentioned grains being an important part of your journey, how so?

I belong to farmer family;grains are a part of my beginning since I was a little kid. I’ve played with grains (millets, barley, rice, rye and bran) in the kitchen, somehow this has developed me into the chef I am today. It is amazing to see guests being more mindful about their food and what they put in their body has helped my journey as being a skilled chef. It is a treat to create nutritious dishes out of healthy ingredients.

