If you have ragi at home, try this delicious traditional South Indian probiotic summer drink recipe to hydrate yourself

Summer means hydration. While water is the best way to hydrate your body, it can get boring sometimes, and drinking juices or carbonated drinks will only spike your blood sugar levels. The best option is to include summer-friendly, cooling ingredients in your drinks.

Hydrate yourself this summer with ragi ambli. (Pinterest)

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On March 27, Nidhi Gupta, a UNICEF-certified fitness and nutrition coach, shared the recipe for a traditional South Indian probiotic summer drink - ragi ambli - that will not only support your gut but also cool you down and hydrate you.

Sharing the recipe for ragi ambli, the nutrition coach wrote, “A traditional South Indian summer drink, rooted in Karnataka’s food culture. Ragi ambli — a traditional drink your gut will thank you for. Made with calcium-rich ragi and probiotic buttermilk, it’s light, cooling, and incredibly nourishing. Simple ingredients. Timeless wisdom.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here's how you can make this drink and enjoy it with your loved ones: Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's how you can make this drink and enjoy it with your loved ones: Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1 tbsp of ragi flour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 tbsp of ragi flour {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Water {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ½ cup of curd {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ½ cup of curd {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ½ cup of water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ½ cup of water {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pepper to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pepper to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Coriander leaves (chopped) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coriander leaves (chopped) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Green chilli (chopped) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Green chilli (chopped) {{/usCountry}}

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Mint leaves

Ginger (chopped)

Onion (finely chopped)

Method

Step 1: Take a spoonful of ragi flour in a bowl and add water to it.

Step 2: Mix it well to make a lump-free slurry. Set it aside.

Step 3: Now, take an earthen pot or any bowl. Add half a cup of curd and 1½ cups of water to it. Mix well.

Step 4: Add salt and pepper to taste.

Step 5: Next, add mint, green chillis, coriander, ginger, and onions to the mixture.

Step 6: Whisk everything well till it becomes thin and smooth.

Step 7: Meanwhile, add the slurry to 1 cup of boiling water. Keep stirring till it becomes thick.

Step 8: Now, add the ragi mix to the buttermilk. Whisk everything well, and you have made yourself a refreshing ragi ambli.

Why ragi ambli?

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In the post, the nutrition coach also highlighted the importance of having ragi ambli and how ragi flour nourishes your body. Here are the benefits she listed:

High in natural calcium: Supports bone development. Thin consistency makes it light on the stomach and suitable for IBS or weak digestion. It is traditionally consumed in the summer, which helps reduce body heat and prevent dehydration.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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