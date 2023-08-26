Astronomy to gastronomy: Lunar landmark sparks delightful discounts

In a triumphant moment that echoed across the nation, India achieved a remarkable feat as Chandrayaan-3 safely touched down on the lunar surface, marking the first-ever rover to land on the moon’s South Pole. The historic event was met with fervent celebrations that extended even to the dining establishments, which showered guests with sweets, cakes, pastries and specially curated platters. Bhawna Verma, the hotel manager of The Taj Mahal in New Delhi, shares, “Our chef crafted a Chandrayaan-3 celebratory platter — an edible photograph of Chandrayaan-3, ghevar and chocolates — placed in all guest rooms.”

Every SOCIAL outlet in the country also took part in honouring the achievement. Mayank Bhatt, chief executive officer at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., shares, “Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing is proof of India’s scientific advancement, resilience and spirit of space exploration. To commemorate this achievement and to share this joy with our beloved guests, we offered desserts from our menu across 46 outlets in India. We also screened the moon landing.” Adding a touch of gastronomic creativity to the festivities, chef Nishant Choubey from Sattvik in Delhi curated a tri-coloured theme pizza, symbolising the victory: “It was an attempt to showcase the winning moment.”

The emotional weight of the moment was palpable, touching the hearts of onlookers. “I saw that people were in tears and the special halwa was a sweet surprise for us,” recounts Delhiite Mohan Sharma, who witnessed the live session at one of the SOCIAL outlets.

And the celebration continues..

Stone Street by BHive, Bangalore, is offering 10% off on all meals until August 27. One can take their pick from regional Mangalorean delights to exotic sushi.

CHO, the Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar in Delhi, is commemorating the success of Chandrayaan-3’s landing with an exclusive offer: Enjoy a complimentary cocktail or mocktail of your choice, plus an additional one, until August 30.

Orange Room, Delhi, marks this incredible achievement by offering a complimentary dessert: the ISRO Cheesecake, which is served to all diners. Sitio, Gurugram, is celebrating Chandrayaan with a 15% discount on all meals until August 28.

