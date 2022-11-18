International Men's Day 2022: 3 delicious and distinctive recipes you must try

International Men's Day 2022: On November 19, the world celebrates International Men's Day to recognise the excellent contributions that men make to society, their families, and their communities. It is a chance for all individuals of goodwill to show their appreciation for the men in their lives and recognise the contributions they make to society for the benefit of all. Helping Men and Boys is this year's International Men's Day theme. Food is universal love, and it is one of the best ways to celebrate any occasion. Instead of serving them the same old cakes and curries, try surprising them with some new dishes. Make the men in your life feel special on this day by cooking these delicious and distinctive delicacies. (Also read: International Men’s Day 2021: Significance, theme and all that you need to know )

Chicken Tikka Paratha

(Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra)

Chicken Tikka Paratha (istockphoto)

Ingredients:

4-5 pieces roughly chopped Chicken Tikka

1 tsp chopped Ginger

1 tsp chopped Green Chilies

1 tbsp chopped Onions

2 tbsp chopped Coriander – Mint Leaves

Salt to taste

1 tsp Red Chili Powder

1/2tsp Garam Masala Powder

1/2cup Grated Cheese

1 tbsp Cheese Sauce / Mayonnaise

Atta Dough

Ghee / Oil for frying

Method:

1. First grind the chicken tikka pieces till it is minced. Now take a bowl, put the minced chicken, and add all the masalas one after another and combine everything well. Your tikka paratha stuffing is ready.

2. Take a small portion of the dough. Make it round and flat in shape from the edges keeping the middle portion thick.

3. Put a generous amount of the tikka stuffing in the middle section of the flat dough and then wrap it from the edges so that all the tikka stuffing should be inside the dough of the paratha.

4. Now make a nice ball shape and sprinkle some flour dust on it and then roll out the dough into a nice flatbread just like roti or Indian bread.

5. Now take a tawa and put it on the flame. Let it hot for some time. Then add the flatbread onto the Tawa.

6. Once it is cooked from one side flip it to another side. Put some ghee or oil on the cooked side and then repeat this again on the other side. Your awesome chicken tikka paratha is ready to serve.

2. Stuffed Idli

(Recipe by Jeyashri's kitchen)

Stuffed Idli (pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 and 1/4 cup

Potato 1

Onion 1 big

Cooking Oil 3 tsp

Mustard seeds 1/4 tsp

Urad dal 1/4 tsp

Green chili 1

Turmeric powder 1/4 tsp

Garam masala 1/2 tsp

Curry leaves few

Coriander leaves few

Salt as needed

Curry leaves few

Idli milagai podi as needed

Sesame oil as needed

Method:

1. Boil the potato and mash it roughly with hands. Chop the onion finely. In a pan add oil and add in the mustard seeds and urad dal.

2. Add finely chopped green chili and curry leaves. Saute for few seconds and add the onions.

3. Mix well and add salt and turmeric powder. Saute till the onions become translucent.

4. Add in the mashed potatoes and garam masala. Mix well and mash the mixture nicely. It should come as a whole mass.

5. Do not add any water. If you feel that the mixture is too dry, just sprinkle 1 tsp of water. Cook for a minute and switch off the flame. Add coriander leaves.

6. Potato stuffing is ready for Stuffed idli. Allow this to cool completely. Make equal sized balls and flatten them.

7. Flattening them makes it very easy to stuff inside the idli. Grease the idli mould and add little batter to it. Fill the mould half.

8. Place one potato patty on this. Pour little more batter to cover the stuffing. Steam this for 7-8 minutes. You can insert a tooth pick on the edge of the idli to check whether it is done or not.

9. If it comes out clean, it is done. Take out from the pan and after 2 minutes take the idlis out from the mould. Cut them into half and serve it as a idli.

10. If making idli bites, put idli milagai podi in a plate. Mix this with sesame oil. Roll the whole stuffed idlis with milagai podi and get them evenly coated.

11. Cut them into small bite sized pieces. Pack them for lunch box or serve it as a tea time snack. You can serve the stuffed idlis with coconut chutney too.

3. Kunafa Shahi Tukda

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Kunafa Shahi Tukda (pinterest)

Ingredients:

Fine vermicelli as required

4 white bread slices

½ cup grated mozzarella cheese

Refined flour slurry for coating

Oil for deep frying

Ready-made rabdi to serve

Ready-made sugar syrup

Pistachios powder for sprinkling

Dried rose petals for garnish

Method:

1. Take a white bread slices and sprinkle ¼ cup mozzarella cheese and cover with another bread slice to make a sandwich. Trim the all the edges.

2. Coarsely crush the vermicelli.

3. Dip the sandwich into the refined flour slurry and coat with the crushed vermicelli mixture.

4. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Gently slide in the sandwich one at a time and deep fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.

5. Take rabdi on a serving plate. Place the fried sandwich on it, drizzle warm sugar syrup, sprinkle pistachios powder, and garnish with dried rose petals. Serve

