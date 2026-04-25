Khus Sharbat Recipe for a Homemade Herbal Summer Cooler with Vetiver, Mint, and Lemon for a Refreshing Drink

Khus sharbat, made from vetiver roots, is known for its cooling effect and unique fragrance that stands out from regular fruit-based drinks. Vetiver, also called khus, is a fragrant root used in many Indian summer drinks and cooling preparations. It carries a natural aroma that feels fresh and slightly woody. Khus sharbat blends this flavour with chilled water, herbs, and natural sweeteners to create a drink that feels light and refreshing.

Khus Sharbat Recipe(Freepik)

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Khus sharbat is different from fruit drinks like lemonade or mango-based coolers. It has a more earthy taste and a soothing aroma instead of a strong fruity flavour. This makes it a unique option among Indian summer drinks, especially for those looking for something mild and herbal.

Khus is often valued for its natural cooling properties that may help reduce body heat during peak summer days. It is also linked with supporting digestion, as the root is known to have soothing effects on the stomach. The drink may help in maintaining hydration levels and can feel refreshing after long hours in the sun. Its calming aroma is also associated with helping the body feel relaxed and less fatigued.

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{{^usCountry}} The drink supports hydration and may help the body stay cooler during hot weather. Natural sweeteners like jaggery, soaked dates, or honey can replace refined sugar, making the drink a healthier choice. Mint, basil seeds, and lemon juice can be added to enhance both flavour and nutritional value. How Khus Sharbat Stands Apart from Other Summer Drinks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drink supports hydration and may help the body stay cooler during hot weather. Natural sweeteners like jaggery, soaked dates, or honey can replace refined sugar, making the drink a healthier choice. Mint, basil seeds, and lemon juice can be added to enhance both flavour and nutritional value. How Khus Sharbat Stands Apart from Other Summer Drinks {{/usCountry}}

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Khus Sharbat Lemonade Aam Panna Made from vetiver roots Made from lemon juice Made from raw mango Earthy and aromatic flavour Tangy and citrusy Tangy and slightly spicy Naturally cooling effect Refreshing but lighter cooling Helps reduce heat Herbal base Fruit-based Fruit-based Can use jaggery or dates Often uses sugar Uses sugar or jaggery View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Drink Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Servings: 3–4 glasses

Calories: 80–100 calories per glass

Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, earthy, aromatic, and refreshing

Nutrition: Contains antioxidants, minerals, and hydration-supporting elements

Difficulty: Easy Refreshing Khus Sharbat with Mint and Basil Seeds for Summer Hydration {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Drink Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Servings: 3–4 glasses

Calories: 80–100 calories per glass

Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, earthy, aromatic, and refreshing

Nutrition: Contains antioxidants, minerals, and hydration-supporting elements

Difficulty: Easy Refreshing Khus Sharbat with Mint and Basil Seeds for Summer Hydration {{/usCountry}}

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Khus sharbat has a smooth and light texture with a slightly earthy taste that feels unique and refreshing. Mint adds a cooling touch, while basil seeds bring a soft texture. The drink feels gentle on the palate and works well as a summer refresher with a naturally calming aroma.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons khus syrup (natural or homemade)

3 cups chilled water

1 tablespoon soaked basil seeds (sabja)

1 tablespoon powdered jaggery or 3 soaked dates

1 teaspoon lemon juice

6–8 mint leaves

Ice cubes as needed

Step-by-Step Instructions

Soak the basil seeds in water for about 10 minutes until they swell and become soft. Keep them aside. In a large jug, add chilled water and khus syrup. Stir well until the colour spreads evenly. Add powdered jaggery or blended soaked dates to the mixture. Stir until it dissolves properly. Mix in lemon juice and lightly crush the mint leaves before adding them for better flavour. Add the soaked basil seeds and stir gently so they spread evenly in the drink. Add ice cubes and mix once more. Taste and adjust sweetness if needed using natural options. Pour into glasses, garnish with mint leaves, and serve immediately.

Tips to Make Khus Sharbat Perfect Every Time

Use good-quality khus syrup or homemade extract for a better aroma. Always soak basil seeds properly before adding them to the drink. Use chilled water to keep the drink refreshing. Mint leaves should be lightly crushed to release flavour. Adjust sweetness using jaggery, dates, or honey instead of sugar. Lemon juice adds freshness and balances the earthy taste. Avoid adding too much syrup as it can overpower the flavour. Serve immediately for the best taste and texture.

Nutritional Value of Khus Sharbat

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According to USDA">USDA, khus sharbat offers hydration along with natural minerals and plant-based compounds. The addition of basil seeds and natural sweeteners increases fibre and nutritional value.

Nutrient Amount Per Glass Energy 90 calories Carbohydrates 20 g Fibre 2 g Protein 0.5 g Fat 0 g Calcium 30 mg Iron 1 mg Potassium 150 mg View All

Ingredient-Wise Nutritional Contribution

Each ingredient adds a specific benefit to the drink, making it more balanced and suitable for summer hydration">summer hydration.

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Ingredient Benefit Khus (Vetiver) Cooling effect and natural aroma Basil Seeds Adds fibre and helps hydration Mint Leaves Gives freshness and supports digestion Lemon Juice Provides vitamin C Jaggery/Dates Natural sweetness with minerals Water Keeps the body hydrated View All

FAQs

Can khus sharbat be made without syrup?

Yes. Khus roots can be soaked in water to extract flavour naturally, though it takes more time.

Is khus sharbat good for daily consumption?

It can be consumed in moderate amounts during summer as part of a balanced diet.

Can children drink khus sharbat?

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Yes. It is mild in flavour and can be suitable for children when made with natural ingredients.

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