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Lemon Ginger Chia Seed Detox Drink Packed With Fibre, Hydration, And Immunity-Boosting Ingredients

Lemon Ginger Chia Seed Detox Drink combines lemon, ginger, and chia seeds to create a refreshing summer beverage rich in fibre, hydration, and nutrients.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 01:19 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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A glass filled with lemon, ginger, and chia seeds creates a refreshing combination that fits perfectly into summer wellness routines. Lemon ginger chia seed detox drink is prepared by mixing fresh lemon juice, grated ginger, soaked chia seeds, and water to create a light beverage with a pleasant balance of tangy and spicy flavours. Popular among healthy drinks for weight loss and daily hydration plans, this drink combines simple ingredients that are commonly found in kitchens around the world.

Lemon Ginger Chia Seed Detox Drink(Freepik)

Lemon contributes Vitamin C">Lemon contributes Vitamin C and a bright citrus flavour, while ginger adds a distinctive taste along with plant compounds valued for their antioxidant properties">antioxidant properties. Chia seeds are tiny seeds that can absorb several times their weight in water, creating a gel-like texture that makes the drink unique. The fibre found in chia seeds can support digestive ">support digestive wellness, while the drink's high water content makes it a refreshing choice during hot weather. These qualities have helped lemon ginger chia seed drinks become popular among people looking for natural cleansing beverages and immunity-boosting drinks.

Feature

Lemon Ginger Chia Seed Detox Drink

Plain Lemon Water

Main Ingredients

Lemon, ginger, chia seeds, water

Lemon and water

Fibre Content

High due to chia seeds

Very low

Protein Content

Small amount from chia seeds

Negligible

Texture

Slightly thick with chia pearls

Light and smooth

Hydration Support

Excellent

Excellent

Vitamin C

Good source

Good source

Digestive Support

Enhanced by ginger and chia seeds

Moderate

Satiety Value

Higher

Lower

Taste Profile

Tangy with mild spice notes

Fresh and citrusy

Weight-Loss Friendly

Yes

Yes

Summer Suitability

Excellent

Excellent

Nutritional Variety

More diverse

Simpler

Quick Recipe Overview

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Soaking Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: Approx. 60 per serving

Difficulty Level: Easy

Best Served: Chilled

Cuisine Style: Wellness Beverage

Main Highlight: Fibre-rich summer drink

Lemon Ginger Chia Seed Detox Drink Recipe

Fresh lemon, ginger, and chia seeds come together to create a refreshing drink packed with hydration and nutrition.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 2 cups chilled water
  • Juice of 1 large lemon
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon honey (optional)
  • 4–5 mint leaves (optional)
  • Ice cubes as needed

Method

  1. Soak chia seeds in ½ cup water for 20 minutes until they expand.
  2. Add lemon juice, grated ginger, and honey to a jug.
  3. Pour in chilled water and mix well.
  4. Add soaked chia seeds and stir thoroughly.
  5. Add mint leaves and ice cubes.
  6. Serve immediately.

Simple Ways to Make Lemon Ginger Chia Seed Detox Drink More Nutritious

  1. Add fresh mint leaves for extra freshness.
  2. Include cucumber slices for additional hydration.
  3. Use freshly squeezed lemon juice instead of bottled juice.
  4. Add a pinch of black salt for electrolytes.
  5. Mix in a few basil (sabja) seeds for texture variety.
  6. Use raw honey instead of refined sugar.
  7. Add orange juice for additional Vitamin C.
  8. Include grated turmeric for antioxidant support.
  9. Chill the drink before serving for better flavour.
  10. Use filtered water for the freshest taste.

Nutritional Value of Lemon Ginger Chia Seed Detox Drink

According to USDA">USDA, lemon ginger chia seed detox drink is a great way to start your mornings with. It contains carbohydrates, protein, fat, fibre, vitamin c, calcium, potassium and omega-3 fatty acids.

Nutrient

Approx. Amount Per Serving

Calories

60 kcal

Carbohydrates

7 g

Protein

2 g

Fat

3 g

Fibre

5 g

Vitamin C

15 mg

Calcium

70 mg

Potassium

90 mg

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

1.8 g

FAQs

Is Lemon Ginger Chia Seed Detox Drink good for summer hydration?

Lemon ginger chia seed detox drink combines water, lemon, and chia seeds to create a refreshing beverage suitable for hot summer days.

Can Lemon Ginger Chia Seed Detox Drink be consumed daily?

Lemon ginger chia seed detox drink can be included as part of a balanced diet and hydration routine.

Does Lemon Ginger Chia Seed Detox Drink contain fibre?

Lemon ginger chia seed detox drink contains fibre from chia seeds, which contributes to its unique texture and nutritional value.

 
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