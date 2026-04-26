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Lentil Bun Recipe for a Homemade High Protein Breakfast Made with Lentils and Served with a Fresh and Healthy Dip

Lentil bun is a high-protein breakfast made with blended dals, offering a soft texture and nutritious ingredients for a healthy and easy meal.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 01:18 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Lentil bun recipe is gaining attention as a nutritionist-approved high protein breakfast that combines simple ingredients into a balanced and easy meal option. Lentils are naturally rich in protein, fibre, and iron. They also contain plant-based nutrients that support steady energy levels and digestion. Ground lentil batter creates a soft texture inside while forming a light outer layer during cooking. Adding vegetables like carrot, capsicum, and spinach enhances both flavour and nutrition.

lenti bun(Freepik)

This lentil bun recipe is different from regular buns made with refined flour. It uses soaked lentils instead of maida, making it richer in protein and fibre. The texture feels soft yet slightly dense, and the flavour is mildly savoury with hints of herbs and spices.

Sweetness is not required, but if needed, a small amount of grated carrot or beetroot can add natural taste. Healthy dips like mint chutney, hung curd dip, or peanut dip can be served alongside. This vegetarian protein food works well as a breakfast or snack for both children and adults.

How Lentil Buns Stand Apart from Regular Buns

Regular Bun

Regular Bun

Made with soaked lentils

Made with refined flour

High in protein and fibre

Lower in protein

Soft and slightly dense texture

Light and airy texture

Uses natural ingredients

May include additives

Suitable as a protein-rich snack

Mostly carbohydrate-based

Quick Recipe Snapshot

  • Prep Time: 6 hours soaking + 15 minutes prep
  • Cook Time: 20 minutes
  • Servings: 4 buns
  • Calories: 180–220 calories per serving
  • Flavour Profile: Mildly savoury, slightly nutty, and fresh
  • Nutrition: High in protein, fibre, and iron
  • Difficulty: Easy

How To Bake Soft Lentil Buns with Vegetables and Light Spices for a Fresh Breakfast

Lentil buns provide a mix of protein, fibre, and essential nutrients that support daily energy and balanced eating.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

200 calories

Protein

12 g

Carbohydrates

22 g

Fibre

5 g

Fat

6 g

Iron

3 mg

Calcium

40 mg

Ingredient Benefits in Lentil Bun Recipe

Each ingredient contributes to making this recipe nutritious and balanced.

Ingredient

Benefit

Lentils

Rich in protein and fibre

Carrot

Adds natural sweetness and vitamin A

Spinach

Provides iron and minerals

Capsicum

Rich in antioxidants

Curd

Adds probiotics and softness

Ginger

Supports digestion

FAQs

Can lentil buns be baked instead of cooked on a pan?

Yes. They can be baked at 180°C for about 20 minutes.

Can this recipe be made without curd?

Yes. Water or plant-based yogurt can be used instead.

Are lentil buns good for weight management?

They contain protein and fibre, which can help maintain balanced eating.

 
health recipe
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