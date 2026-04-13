London doctor shares healthy, no bake pistachio and cacao energy balls recipe: See step by step snack preparation

Eating healthy is easier said than done, especially when one has to take snacks into the equation. While it helps us get through the day, the bridge between meals is often what sneaks in empty calories within the diet.

Dr Rupy Aujla's energy balls recipe has no added sugar. (Pinterest)

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As a solution to the problem, Dr Rupy Aujla, London-based doctor specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine, took to Instagram on April 11 and shared his recipe for no-bake pistachio and cacao energy balls. The recipe is incredibly easy to make and requires only six ingredients.

According to Dr Aujla, the energy balls are the perfect food to bite into for a quick afternoon pick-me-up, to snack on the go or post-gym. Highlighting the positives of the recipe, the physician shared:

Each pistachio and cacao energy ball provides around five grams of protein and three grams of fibre from pistachios, hemp seeds and tahini

They are naturally sweetened with Medjool dates and contain no added sugar

They are really easy to batch make and keep in the fridge or freezer, so one has something ready when they need it

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{{^usCountry}} The ingredients listed below are sufficient to prepare 12 servings. The detailed instructions for preparation are listed as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ingredients listed below are sufficient to prepare 12 servings. The detailed instructions for preparation are listed as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for pistachio and cacao energy balls 150g pistachios, shelled

150g medjool dates, roughly chopped

2 tbsp cacao powder (raw)

2 tbsp shelled hemp seeds

1 tbsp coconut oil, melted

3 tbsp tahini For rolling: 4 tbsp pistachios, ground (shelled) (optional) Method of preparation Gather and prepare your ingredients. In a small bowl, cover the dates with boiling water and leave to soak for 10 minutes, then drain. Add all of the ingredients to the bowl of a food processor. Blitz until everything is well combined and a ball of dough is beginning to form. Spread the ground pistachios onto a small plate, in an even layer. Take tablespoons of dough and roll them to form 12 balls. Roll each ball in the pistachios and place in an airtight container. Place in the fridge to set for one hour and then enjoy. These keep well in the fridge for up to five days, or in the freezer for up to three months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for pistachio and cacao energy balls 150g pistachios, shelled

150g medjool dates, roughly chopped

2 tbsp cacao powder (raw)

2 tbsp shelled hemp seeds

1 tbsp coconut oil, melted

3 tbsp tahini For rolling: 4 tbsp pistachios, ground (shelled) (optional) Method of preparation Gather and prepare your ingredients. In a small bowl, cover the dates with boiling water and leave to soak for 10 minutes, then drain. Add all of the ingredients to the bowl of a food processor. Blitz until everything is well combined and a ball of dough is beginning to form. Spread the ground pistachios onto a small plate, in an even layer. Take tablespoons of dough and roll them to form 12 balls. Roll each ball in the pistachios and place in an airtight container. Place in the fridge to set for one hour and then enjoy. These keep well in the fridge for up to five days, or in the freezer for up to three months. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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