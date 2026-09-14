London physician Dr Rupy Aujla shares no-bake vegan protein bar recipe loaded with 18g protein and 6g fibre

Protein bars are often promoted as a healthy snack, but the ones commonly available in the market are ultra-processed and not the healthiest option for the gut. To help us eat right, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla took to Instagram on August 28and shared his recipe for chocolate-coated protein bars that are loaded with 18g of protein and 6g of fibre and require no baking.

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“These are my go-to bars. They’re no-bake, high in protein, and made with gut-friendly, anti-inflammatory whole foods. I make a big batch, keep them in the freezer and grab one whenever I need a quick snack,” Dr Aujla wrote in the caption.

He listed the health benefits of the protein bars as follows:

Healthy fats from the nuts and seeds

Plenty of protein from the peanut butter, almonds, chia seeds and protein powder to keep you fuller for longer and support muscle health

Polyphenols with anti-inflammatory properties from the quality dark chocolate and chia seeds

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Aujla shared that he favours using an unflavoured protein powder for the recipe, with no added sugars or sweeteners. The ingredients mentioned below are for 12 protein bars. The detailed steps for preparation are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Aujla shared that he favours using an unflavoured protein powder for the recipe, with no added sugars or sweeteners. The ingredients mentioned below are for 12 protein bars. The detailed steps for preparation are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for protein bars

100g Medjool dates, roughly chopped

250g crunchy peanut butter

125g unflavoured plant-based protein powder

100g ground almonds

75g milled chia seeds

2 tbsp maple syrup

175ml water

150g dark chocolate (80%), roughly chopped

Optional toppings:

Pistachios, roughly chopped

Goji berries, roughly chopped

Coconut flakes

Cacao nibs

Method of preparation

In a large mixing bowl, take 250g of peanut butter, 100g of almond flour, 75g of milled chia, 125g of protein powder, and 40g of maple syrup. Mix them all well. Then add 175ml of water, and continue mixing until it gets to a smooth consistency. Now, line a 20X20cm baking tray with parchment paper. Pour in the mixture and then press down from the top, first with your hands and then with a spatula, to make it nice and flat. Soak 100g of dates in boiling water for 10 minutes. Take out the soaked dates in a bowl, de-seed them and mash into a fine paste. Spread the paste on the baking tray as evenly as possible. Let it refrigerate for an hour. Take it out of the fridge and cut it into 12 even-sized bars. Melt 150g of dark chocolate in a bowl over a water bath. Dip the bars in molten chocolate to coat all sides evenly. Place it on parchment paper, sprinkle with desired toppings and refrigerate. It can stay in the fridge for up to two weeks, and even longer in the freezer.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

Dr Rupy Aujla, MBBS, BSc, MRCGP, MSc, is a London-based doctor, specialising in general practice and emergency medicine, a nutritionist and founder of The Doctor’s Kitchen.