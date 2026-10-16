Looking for a gluten-free, vegetarian snack? Try this nutritionist-approved recipe for cheesy veg dumplings made with sabudana and paneer

Looking for a gluten-free, vegetarian snack that you can easily whip up at home? Sometimes, all it takes is a few everyday ingredients and a little creativity to turn your kitchen into an experimental space for something delicious. If you are tired of the usual snack options, these cheesy vegetable dumplings could be just the recipe to try.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for her flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a recipe for gluten-free cheesy vegetable dumplings made with sabudana and paneer. In an Instagram video shared on October 15, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “325 calories for five of these. Soft, chewy and stuffed with a cheesy veggie filling! These steamed sabudana dumplings are light, so satisfying and a fun twist on your usual sabudana.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) For the dough ½ cup sabudana (sago pearls; 100 g)

Hot water, for soaking

½ tsp oil (2 g), for greasing your hands For the filling 1 tsp light butter (5 g)

2 green chillies, chopped (10 g)

½ cup broccoli, finely chopped or grated (50 g)

½ cup mushrooms, finely chopped (50 g)

¼ cup sweet corn (40 g)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

¼ cup grated paneer (50 g); use high-protein paneer for an extra protein boost

1 tbsp cream cheese (15 g) Method Soak the sabudana in hot water for 20 minutes. Drain thoroughly to remove excess water. Heat the light butter in a pan. Add the green chillies, broccoli, mushrooms and sweet corn. Season with salt and black pepper, and cook until the vegetables are tender. Add the grated paneer and cream cheese. Mix well until combined, then set the filling aside to cool. Mash the soaked sabudana using your hands or a mortar and pestle until it comes together to form a pliable mixture. Lightly grease your hands with oil. Take a small portion of the sabudana mixture and flatten it on your palm. Place a spoonful of the vegetable and cheese filling in the centre. Cover with more sabudana mixture and seal the edges to form a dumpling. Repeat with the remaining mixture and filling. Steam the dumplings for four to five minutes, or until cooked through. Serve warm. Approx. nutrition (per serving) Calories: 325 kcal

Protein: 7 g

Carbohydrates: 52 g

Fat: 10 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) For the dough ½ cup sabudana (sago pearls; 100 g)

Hot water, for soaking

½ tsp oil (2 g), for greasing your hands For the filling 1 tsp light butter (5 g)

2 green chillies, chopped (10 g)

½ cup broccoli, finely chopped or grated (50 g)

½ cup mushrooms, finely chopped (50 g)

¼ cup sweet corn (40 g)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

¼ cup grated paneer (50 g); use high-protein paneer for an extra protein boost

1 tbsp cream cheese (15 g) Method Soak the sabudana in hot water for 20 minutes. Drain thoroughly to remove excess water. Heat the light butter in a pan. Add the green chillies, broccoli, mushrooms and sweet corn. Season with salt and black pepper, and cook until the vegetables are tender. Add the grated paneer and cream cheese. Mix well until combined, then set the filling aside to cool. Mash the soaked sabudana using your hands or a mortar and pestle until it comes together to form a pliable mixture. Lightly grease your hands with oil. Take a small portion of the sabudana mixture and flatten it on your palm. Place a spoonful of the vegetable and cheese filling in the centre. Cover with more sabudana mixture and seal the edges to form a dumpling. Repeat with the remaining mixture and filling. Steam the dumplings for four to five minutes, or until cooked through. Serve warm. Approx. nutrition (per serving) Calories: 325 kcal

Protein: 7 g

Carbohydrates: 52 g

Fat: 10 g {{/usCountry}}

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