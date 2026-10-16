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Looking for a gluten-free, vegetarian snack? Try this nutritionist-approved recipe for cheesy veg dumplings made with sabudana and paneer

Published on: Oct 16, 2026, 18:11:36 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
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This recipe is perfect for evenings when you're craving a snack or hosting guests but want something vegetarian and gluten-free!

Looking for a gluten-free, vegetarian snack that you can easily whip up at home? Sometimes, all it takes is a few everyday ingredients and a little creativity to turn your kitchen into an experimental space for something delicious. If you are tired of the usual snack options, these cheesy vegetable dumplings could be just the recipe to try.

Also Read | Easy one-pot meal packed with protein: Try this creamy vegetarian red sauce pasta recipe with 20 g protein for tonight's dinner

Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for her flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a recipe for gluten-free cheesy vegetable dumplings made with sabudana and paneer. In an Instagram video shared on October 15, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “325 calories for five of these. Soft, chewy and stuffed with a cheesy veggie filling! These steamed sabudana dumplings are light, so satisfying and a fun twist on your usual sabudana.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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