Looking for a wholesome and satisfying meal? Try this high-protein low-calorie pulled lamb pasta salad recipe

Looking for a snack that is healthy, high in protein and filling enough to double as a meal? Building a balanced plate does not have to mean spending hours in the kitchen or following a complicated recipe. With the right combination of protein, vegetables, carbohydrates and healthy fats, you can put together a wholesome meal that is both nutritious and satisfying.

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Graeme Tomlinson, a health coach, personal trainer, chef and author better known as The Fitness Chef, has shared a high-protein pulled lamb pasta salad recipe, with the quantities carefully tweaked to pack in more protein while keeping the calorie count lower. Loaded with tender pulled lamb, creamy tzatziki, salty feta, fresh herbs and crunchy vegetables, the colourful pasta salad makes for a satisfying and flavour-packed meal. In an Instagram video shared on October 6, the chef walks viewers through the full ingredients list and step-by-step process for preparation.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) 150g uncooked pasta

1 tbsp dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

15ml olive oil

1 red onion, thinly sliced

½ cucumber, chopped

½ red pepper, chopped

300g pulled lamb shoulder, preferably pre-cooked

12 Kalamata olives

75g tzatziki

A handful of fresh dill, chopped

A handful of fresh mint, chopped

75g feta, crumbled Method Bring a saucepan of salted water to a boil and add the pasta. Cook for six to eight minutes, or according to the packet instructions, until tender but still slightly firm. Drain and rinse under cold water to cool the pasta, then set aside. Transfer the cooled pasta to a large mixing bowl. Add the dried oregano, a pinch of salt and black pepper, and olive oil. Toss well to coat the pasta evenly. Add the sliced red onion, chopped cucumber and red pepper, followed by the pulled lamb and Kalamata olives. Add the tzatziki and gently mix everything together until well combined. Stir through the fresh dill and mint, reserving a little for garnish if desired. Crumble the feta over the top and give the salad a final gentle toss. Divide between two bowls, garnish with the remaining herbs and feta, and serve immediately. Approx. nutrition per serving Calories: 577 kcal

Protein: 42g

Carbohydrates: 64g

Fat: 17g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) 150g uncooked pasta

1 tbsp dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

15ml olive oil

1 red onion, thinly sliced

½ cucumber, chopped

½ red pepper, chopped

300g pulled lamb shoulder, preferably pre-cooked

12 Kalamata olives

75g tzatziki

A handful of fresh dill, chopped

A handful of fresh mint, chopped

75g feta, crumbled Method Bring a saucepan of salted water to a boil and add the pasta. Cook for six to eight minutes, or according to the packet instructions, until tender but still slightly firm. Drain and rinse under cold water to cool the pasta, then set aside. Transfer the cooled pasta to a large mixing bowl. Add the dried oregano, a pinch of salt and black pepper, and olive oil. Toss well to coat the pasta evenly. Add the sliced red onion, chopped cucumber and red pepper, followed by the pulled lamb and Kalamata olives. Add the tzatziki and gently mix everything together until well combined. Stir through the fresh dill and mint, reserving a little for garnish if desired. Crumble the feta over the top and give the salad a final gentle toss. Divide between two bowls, garnish with the remaining herbs and feta, and serve immediately. Approx. nutrition per serving Calories: 577 kcal

Protein: 42g

Carbohydrates: 64g

Fat: 17g {{/usCountry}}

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