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Looking for healthy, air fryer dishes? Try this delicious tandoori chicken leg recipe with 55 g protein and minimal oil

Craving bold restaurant-style flavours but don't want to sacrifice on fitness? Check out this tandoori chicken leg recipe cooked in an air fryer!

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 04:35 PM IST
By Eshana Saha
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We've all had those days when a restaurant-style meal is calling our name, but stepping out or ordering in isn't quite what we want. And if you're trying to eat healthier or stay on track with your fitness goals, dining out often means giving up control over the ingredients, oil and cooking methods used. Recreating your favourite dishes at home lets you enjoy the same bold flavours while choosing wholesome ingredients and cooking them in a way that suits your lifestyle.

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

Also Read | Food blogger shares high-protein, high-fibre chicken steak meal recipe with 58 grams of protein for busy weekdays

Vipul Tiwari, a food blogger known for sharing high-protein, lower-calorie recipes on social media, has shared a healthier take on restaurant-style tandoori chicken legs. Made in an air fryer with minimal oil, the recipe delivers all the smoky, flavour-packed goodness of the classic dish without the excess grease. In an Instagram video shared on July 10, he walks viewers through the ingredients and step-by-step method to recreate it at home.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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