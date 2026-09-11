Looking for something sweet and crunchy to munch on? Chef Kunal Kapur shares cinnamon almond recipe

Snacking is a habit that we all enjoy, and the cravings throughout the day are as varied as it gets. In case you are in the mood for sweet and crunchy, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has a solution that can be made at home in minutes: cinnamon almonds.

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Taking to Instagram on September 10, the chef shared the recipe for the dish. Describing it, he wrote in the captions, “If you are craving something sweet, crunchy and super easy to make, try these cinnamon sugar almonds! They come together with just a few simple ingredients and make for such a satisfying little snack.”

“The cinnamon adds that warm, comforting flavour, while the sugar gives you just the right amount of sweetness. Make a batch and keep them around for when those random snack cravings hit. Try this recipe, and I hope it helps settle your snack cravings, especially when you want something quick and homemade,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for cinnamon almonds

Almonds - 1 cup

Sugar - ½ cup

Water - ¼ cup

Vanilla essence - few drops

Cinnamon powder - ½ tbsp

Method of preparation

First, spread the almonds on a large plate and then put them in the microwave. Selecting the reheat option, toast the almonds for two to two and a half minutes. This takes away the raw flavour of the almonds. Now set a pan on the flame. Add half a cup of sugar and a quarter cup of water, followed by the roasted almonds. Now let them cook. As soon as the sugar completely dissolves, add a few drops of vanilla essence and half a tablespoon of cinnamon powder. Keep stirring continuously until all the water has evaporated and the cinnamon sugar has been coated around the almonds. Once it is all dry, spread it out on a tray to cool down. The cinnamon almonds are ready. Store them in a jar and enjoy.

More about Kunal Kapur

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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