Love kiwi fruit? Here are 3 easy-to-make recipes you must try

Kiwi fruit, known for its sweet, slightly tangy and refreshing taste is a storehouse of wonderful antioxidants that offers great benefits for heart, digestive health and immune system. The fruit is also known for its healing properties that helps combat inflammation in the body and prevents against many diseases. In addition to all this, regular consumption of this fruit can also give you a wonderful, glowing skin. Also, if you are looking for natural ways to get relief from constipation, this high-fibre fruit can help. Considering it's low-calorie and packed with many vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, kiwi makes for a great option for snacking when the hunger strikes. (Also read: Kiwi fruit: 4 reasons to add this wonderful fruit to your diet)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Kiwis are high in Vitamins C and dietary fiber and provide you various antioxidants. Kiwi fruit also supports in keeping your heart, digestive system and immunity healthy. They are rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Because of their pleasuring texture, tangy taste and low calorie count they are often eaten as a snack or used to prepare sides or unique desserts," says Rupali Mathur, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Punjabi Bagh.

Kiwi benefits

"Kiwis are rich sources of Vitamin C and antioxidants which helps in stimulating our immune system and also eliminates free radicals inside our body and reduces stress, so in the long run it may protect your body from inflammation and disease. Kiwi fruit is loaded with many minerals such as potassium, calcium, iron and magnesium. Kiwi can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. In addition kiwi fruits help lowering down LDL or bad cholesterol as they are rich in dietary fibre as well. The fruit is said to be the overall healer of the body. Presence of various enzymes in it helps in reducing inflammation in the body - for example swelling caused due to arthritis," says Mathur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The nutritionist also suggested three unique recipes you can make quickly from the fruit.

Kiwi Fruit Smoothie

Ingredients

1 kiwi (cut)

1 glass milk (200ml)

1 tsp honey

1 cup oats

Method

- Mix all the ingredients in the blender and blend well.

- Serve it chilled

2. Kiwi Phirni

Ingredients

2 litre milk

100 gm tukda rice

250 gm kiwi (cut)

100 ml condensed milk

10 gm green cardamom

150 gm sugar

Method

- Boil milk, condensed milk, sugar in a deep non stick pan, stir continuously to avoid skin formation on top.

- Add rice and cardamom. After 20-25 minutes, rice is cooked, then take it off flame and let it cool.

- Add freshly cut kiwi with pulp to it, mix it well and let it rest for 2 minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Pour the mixture into a different container and refrigerate.

- Enjoy it chilled.

3. Kiwi raita

Ingredients

200 gm curd

Kiwi (cut finely)

Salt (to taste)

Red chilli (a pinch)

Roasted jeera powder

Method

- Pour curd in a bowl, whisk with water and make smooth paste.

- Add salt, red chilli and roasted jeera powder to curd.

- Add finely chopped kiwi to it and mix well.

- Serve chilled.