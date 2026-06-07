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Low Oil Aam Ka Achar: Raw Mango, Green Chilli, And Spices For A Quick Summer Pickle

Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar combines raw mango, green chillies, and spices in a quick low-oil pickle packed with bold flavour and summer freshness.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 12:51 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Summer markets overflowing with raw mangoes often signal the beginning of pickle-making season. Homemade aam mirchi ka achar brings together tart mangoes, spicy chillies, and fragrant spices in a quick recipe that delivers crunch, colour, and lively flavour with every spoonful.

Mango Mirchi Achar(Freepik)

Raw mangoes appear in markets during the hottest months of the year and have long been used in pickles across India. Their naturally tart flavour pairs perfectly with fresh green chillies, mustard seeds, fenugreek, and turmeric. Raw mangoes provide vitamin C and plant compounds">vitamin C and plant compounds, while green chillies contribute capsaicin and antioxidants">capsaicin and antioxidants. Together, they create a healthy homemade pickle that is both vibrant and intensely flavourful.

Unlike aged pickles that require weeks of curing, this low oil aam ka achar can be prepared in minutes. Chopped raw mangoes and slit green chillies are mixed with mustard oil, salt, and aromatic spices before being allowed to rest briefly so the flavours blend together. The result is a crunchy, spicy, and tangy pickle that pairs well with parathas, dal-rice, khichdi, and everyday Indian meals.

Feature

Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar

Market-Bought Pickle

Main Ingredients

Fresh raw mango and green chillies

Processed mango pieces

Oil Content

Controlled and lower

Usually higher

Preservatives

Generally none

Often added

Taste

Fresh, tangy, spicy

Stronger but processed

Texture

Crunchy

Softer

Customization

Adjustable spice and salt

Fixed recipe

Shelf Life

Shorter

Longer

Freshness

High

Moderate

Summer Appeal

Seasonal and fresh

Available year-round

Nutritional Value

Better ingredient control

Varies by brand

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Resting Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8

Difficulty Level: Easy

Cuisine: Indian

Main Ingredients: Raw mango and green chilli

Storage: Refrigerated

Category: Instant Pickle

Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar Recipe

Raw mangoes, green chillies, and aromatic spices come together in a quick pickle bursting with summer flavour and crunch.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups raw mango, cubed
  • 8–10 green chillies, slit
  • 1 tablespoon mustard seeds
  • 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon red chilli powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons mustard oil

Method

  1. Wash and dry the mangoes and green chillies thoroughly.
  2. Combine mango cubes and green chillies in a bowl.
  3. Add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, turmeric, chilli powder, and salt.
  4. Heat mustard oil until slightly smoky and allow it to cool slightly.
  5. Pour oil over the mixture and mix well.
  6. Rest for 30 minutes before serving.
  7. Store in a clean glass jar in the refrigerator.

Smart Ways to Make Aam Mirchi Ka Achar Healthier

  1. Use fresh seasonal raw mangoes.
  2. Reduce salt according to preference.
  3. Choose cold-pressed mustard oil.
  4. Add roasted fennel seeds for flavour.
  5. Include turmeric for additional antioxidants.
  6. Increase raw mango quantity for more vitamin C.
  7. Avoid artificial preservatives.
  8. Use clean, dry utensils while handling.
  9. Store in glass jars instead of plastic containers.
  10. Prepare small batches for maximum freshness.

Nutritional Value of Aam Mirchi Ka Achar

Raw mangoes and spices provide vitamins, antioxidants,">vitamins, antioxidants, and flavour compounds that make this pickle a vibrant summer accompaniment.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Calories

45 kcal

Carbohydrates

5 g

Protein

0.8 g

Fat

2.5 g

Fibre

1.5 g

Vitamin C

12 mg

Sodium

180 mg

Potassium

95 mg

Antioxidants

High

Capsaicin

Present

Note: Aam Mirchi Ka Achar combines raw mango, green chilli, and spices to provide flavour along with beneficial plant compounds.

FAQs

Is Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar healthier than store-bought pickle?

Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar allows better control over oil, salt, and ingredient quality compared to many packaged pickles.

How long does Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar last?

Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar can stay fresh in the refrigerator for up to 1–2 weeks when stored in a clean glass jar.

Can Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar help digestion?

Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar contains raw mango and spices commonly used in Indian cuisine to support digestive function.

Which meals pair best with Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar?

Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar pairs well with parathas, dal-rice, khichdi, curd rice, and simple home-style meals.

 
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