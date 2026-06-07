Low Oil Aam Ka Achar: Raw Mango, Green Chilli, And Spices For A Quick Summer Pickle

Summer markets overflowing with raw mangoes often signal the beginning of pickle-making season. Homemade aam mirchi ka achar brings together tart mangoes, spicy chillies, and fragrant spices in a quick recipe that delivers crunch, colour, and lively flavour with every spoonful.

Mango Mirchi Achar(Freepik)

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Raw mangoes appear in markets during the hottest months of the year and have long been used in pickles across India. Their naturally tart flavour pairs perfectly with fresh green chillies, mustard seeds, fenugreek, and turmeric. Raw mangoes provide vitamin C and plant compounds">vitamin C and plant compounds, while green chillies contribute capsaicin and antioxidants">capsaicin and antioxidants. Together, they create a healthy homemade pickle that is both vibrant and intensely flavourful.

Unlike aged pickles that require weeks of curing, this low oil aam ka achar can be prepared in minutes. Chopped raw mangoes and slit green chillies are mixed with mustard oil, salt, and aromatic spices before being allowed to rest briefly so the flavours blend together. The result is a crunchy, spicy, and tangy pickle that pairs well with parathas, dal-rice, khichdi, and everyday Indian meals.

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{{^usCountry}} Many packaged pickles contain higher amounts of oil, preservatives, and sodium to increase shelf life. Homemade aam mirchi ka achar allows complete control over ingredient quality and oil quantity while preserving the fresh taste of seasonal mangoes. The homemade version delivers brighter flavours, a crunchier texture, and the flexibility to adjust spice levels according to personal preference. Its combination of fresh ingredients and quick preparation makes it a popular choice among metabolism boosting recipes and instant mango green chili pickle lovers. Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar vs Market-Bought Pickle: Which One Delivers Better Flavour and Freshness? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many packaged pickles contain higher amounts of oil, preservatives, and sodium to increase shelf life. Homemade aam mirchi ka achar allows complete control over ingredient quality and oil quantity while preserving the fresh taste of seasonal mangoes. The homemade version delivers brighter flavours, a crunchier texture, and the flexibility to adjust spice levels according to personal preference. Its combination of fresh ingredients and quick preparation makes it a popular choice among metabolism boosting recipes and instant mango green chili pickle lovers. Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar vs Market-Bought Pickle: Which One Delivers Better Flavour and Freshness? {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar Market-Bought Pickle Main Ingredients Fresh raw mango and green chillies Processed mango pieces Oil Content Controlled and lower Usually higher Preservatives Generally none Often added Taste Fresh, tangy, spicy Stronger but processed Texture Crunchy Softer Customization Adjustable spice and salt Fixed recipe Shelf Life Shorter Longer Freshness High Moderate Summer Appeal Seasonal and fresh Available year-round Nutritional Value Better ingredient control Varies by brand View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Facts About This Summer Pickle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Facts About This Summer Pickle {{/usCountry}}

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Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Resting Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8

Difficulty Level: Easy

Cuisine: Indian

Main Ingredients: Raw mango and green chilli

Storage: Refrigerated

Category: Instant Pickle

Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar Recipe

Raw mangoes, green chillies, and aromatic spices come together in a quick pickle bursting with summer flavour and crunch.

Ingredients

2 cups raw mango, cubed

8–10 green chillies, slit

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons mustard oil

Method

Wash and dry the mangoes and green chillies thoroughly. Combine mango cubes and green chillies in a bowl. Add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, turmeric, chilli powder, and salt. Heat mustard oil until slightly smoky and allow it to cool slightly. Pour oil over the mixture and mix well. Rest for 30 minutes before serving. Store in a clean glass jar in the refrigerator.

Smart Ways to Make Aam Mirchi Ka Achar Healthier

Use fresh seasonal raw mangoes. Reduce salt according to preference. Choose cold-pressed mustard oil. Add roasted fennel seeds for flavour. Include turmeric for additional antioxidants. Increase raw mango quantity for more vitamin C. Avoid artificial preservatives. Use clean, dry utensils while handling. Store in glass jars instead of plastic containers. Prepare small batches for maximum freshness.

Nutritional Value of Aam Mirchi Ka Achar

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Raw mangoes and spices provide vitamins, antioxidants,">vitamins, antioxidants, and flavour compounds that make this pickle a vibrant summer accompaniment.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Calories 45 kcal Carbohydrates 5 g Protein 0.8 g Fat 2.5 g Fibre 1.5 g Vitamin C 12 mg Sodium 180 mg Potassium 95 mg Antioxidants High Capsaicin Present View All

Note: Aam Mirchi Ka Achar combines raw mango, green chilli, and spices to provide flavour along with beneficial plant compounds.

FAQs

Is Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar healthier than store-bought pickle?

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Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar allows better control over oil, salt, and ingredient quality compared to many packaged pickles.

How long does Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar last?

Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar can stay fresh in the refrigerator for up to 1–2 weeks when stored in a clean glass jar.

Can Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar help digestion?

Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar contains raw mango and spices commonly used in Indian cuisine to support digestive function.

Which meals pair best with Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar?

Homemade Aam Mirchi Ka Achar pairs well with parathas, dal-rice, khichdi, curd rice, and simple home-style meals.

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