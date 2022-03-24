Make festive vibes last longer with Choco-Coconut Karanji, Dui Coloured Sandesh

While we marked Holi last week with great pomp and show as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions finally relieved in all states of India, the yearn to let the celebrations continue are in the air and if you, like us, want to make the festive vibes last longer, we got you sorted with dessert recipes of Choco-Coconut Karanji and Dui Coloured Sandesh that also serve as the perfect weekday and weekend snacks. Continue to relish sweet festive memories and create long-lasting bonds for a lifetime by whipping up a stack of Choco-Coconut Karanji or Dui Coloured Sandesh or both!

Check out their lip-smacking recipes with health benefits below and thank us later.

1. Choco-Coconut Karanji

Ingredients for stuffing:

2 tbsp Cocoa with almonds spread

2 tbsp Chocolate flavoured syrup

1 tbsp Ghee (clarified butter)

1 handful raisins

30 gms chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios and cashews)

4 -5 dates (cooked and pureed)

5 tbsp desiccated coconut

1 tbsp milk powder

Other ingredients:

15 – 20 fresh dough sheets

Oil for deep frying

Icing sugar for garnishing

Equipment needed:

1 Deep-frying pan

1 Non-stick spoon

Bowl

Spatula

Method for stuffing:

Take a pan, add ghee, raisins and fry them for 30 seconds. Then add chopped nuts to the mixture. Take one scoop of cocoa with almond spread, dates, desiccated coconut and add them to the mix.

Then, add milk powder to thicken the mixture. Later, drizzle the chocolate flavoured syrup and cook for 2 minutes. Remove the cooked mixture into a bowl so that it cools faster. Mix well and set the stuffing aside.

Method for outer layer:

Take 15-20 ready-made fresh dough sheets. Hold one of the circles in hand, place a ½ tsp of stuffing at the centre and seal the ends with water to give it a karanji shape.

Use a fork to seal the edges. Repeat this process with the remaining dough. Make a batch of karanjis and keep them ready.

Method for frying:

Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Drop in the karanjis carefully and deep fry until golden. Place the fried karanjis on a wire rack and allow to cool completely. Drizzle some chocolate flavoured syrup on top of karanjis.

Serve them any time of the day.

2. Dui Coloured Sandesh

Ingredients:

350 grams Paneer

150 grams Powdered sugar

250 ml Condensed milk

Ingredients for chocolate layer:

70 grams Cocoa spread

100 grams Cocoa natural unsweetened

Ingredients for coconut layer:

100 grams Desiccated coconut

1 teaspoon Rose Water

Equipment needed:

1 Non-stick pan

2 mixing bowls

Aluminium foil

Method:

Heat a pan on medium flame and add in grated paneer, powdered sugar, condensed milk and give it a good mix till it reaches a smooth consistency. Now, add in almonds and remove them from the heat.

Divide the mixture into two separate bowls. For the coconut layer - add freshly grated coconut, rose water and knead into a dough-like consistency.

For the chocolate layer - add chocolate spreads and cocoa powder, knead and into a dough. Now, take the coconut dough and form a long cylindrical shape and keep it aside.

Take the chocolate dough and roll it 2 inches thick. Put the coconut dough on one corner of the rolled chocolate dough and roll it like a Swiss roll. Take an aluminium foil, put the rolled dough & seal it tight. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Now, remove the dough out of the aluminium foil and cut into pieces. Dui Coloured Sandesh is now ready to serve.

Drizzle your favourite syrup variant on the Sandesh while serving.

(Recipes: Chef Ranveer Brar)

Benefits:

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

Consumption of dry fruits enhances energy and stamina. As they are rich in fibre, it provides better digestion.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.

Paneer is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system which is on everyone’s top priority currently amid the Covid-19 pandemic, aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. It is not only an essential component in weight loss programs but is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer.