Make your winter evenings sweeter with this Pinni recipe

Desserts don't go to the stomach; they go directly to the heart. And when it comes to the traditional Punjabi dessert Pinni, it also leaves a wide smile on our faces with its sweet aroma and goodness. Pinni is a traditional winter dish that is usually prepared with desi ghee, wheat flour, jaggery and almonds.

For all the winter evening cravings, we suggest try out this Pinni recipe and munch on it while sharing a laughter with your family, near and dear ones.

Ingredients:

Gond 200 gm

Cashew nuts 100 gm

Almonds 100 gm

Pistachios 100 gm

Ghee 250 gm

Wheat flour 500 gm

Powdered sugar 350 gm

Dry ginger powder 75 gm

Cardamom powder 35 gm

Raisins 100 gm

Pumpkin seeds 75 gm

Method:

Grind the gond granules to fine powder, and the nuts to a coarse texture. Then take a pan and add ghee and wheat flour and keep moving it till the texture becomes sandy. Switch off the heat as soon as you have got the biscuit brown colour of the mixture. Then, add the grinded gond powder and mix well. Add powdered sugar, dry ginger powder, cardamom powder, coarsely grounded nuts, raisins and pumpkin seeds to the mix and combine well. Then transfer the mixture to a wider vessel and beat it with a spatula till the ghee comes out. Then, take a spoonful of the mixture and make it into oval shape. You can garnish your Pinni by sticking halved almonds on top. Store it in a cool and dry place.

(Recipe: Chef Sanjyot Keer, Digital Content Creator and Founder of Your Food Lab)

Benefits:

Ingredients of Pinni such as whole wheat, jaggery, desi ghee, nuts, milk are loaded with nutrients such as calcium, iron, vitamin E and Vitamin C. They help in growing the immunity of the body. Pinni also helps the body fight cold by increasing the body temperature. Pinni is a great source of protein, and helps the body to stay energised.

