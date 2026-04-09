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Makki Di Roti Recipe: The Perfect And Healthy Punjabi Flatbread to Serve with Sarson Da Saag

Makki di roti is a gluten-free Punjabi flatbread made with maize flour and served during Baisakhi with sarson da saag.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 11:34 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Golden, soft, and slightly crisp at the edges, makki di roti is one of the most loved dishes served during Baisakhi in Punjab. Makki di roti is made with makki ka atta, also called maize flour or cornmeal. This Punjabi flatbread is usually cooked on a tawa or in a tandoor and has a mild earthy flavour that goes especially well with sarson da saag.

Makki Di Roti Recipe(Freepik)

Makki di roti is a simple gluten-free flatbread made with maize flour, water, salt, and a little oil or ghee. Some homes also add ajwain, fresh methi leaves, or grated radish to make the roti more flavourful. Yellow maize flour is most commonly used because it gives the roti its bright colour and soft texture.

Baisakhi celebrates the harvest season in Punjab and brings together music, dancing, new crops, and family meals. Fresh maize and mustard greens are often part of the festive menu, which is why makki di roti and sarson da saag are closely linked with Baisakhi. The roti is usually served hot with white butter, jaggery, or green chilli on the side.

Makki di roti with ajwain and methi gives useful nutrients along with its rich flavour. According to FSSAI">FSSAI, maize flour adds fibre and energy, while methi leaves bring iron and vitamins. Ajwain may help support digestion, making this Punjabi flatbread a better choice for a festive meal.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Roti

Main Source

Calories

150–180 kcal

Maize flour, ghee

Carbohydrates

25–28 g

Maize flour

Fibre

3–4 g

Maize flour, methi

Protein

3–4 g

Maize flour, whole wheat flour

Iron

1–2 mg

Methi leaves, maize flour

Vitamin A

150–200 IU

Fresh methi leaves

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Roti

Main Source

Calories

150–180 kcal

Maize flour, ghee

Carbohydrates

25–28 g

Maize flour

FAQs

Can makki di roti be cooked without ghee?

Yes, makki di roti can be cooked on a dry tawa or with a few drops of oil for a lighter version.

Which type of maize flour is best for makki di roti?

Yellow makki ka atta is best because it gives the roti its soft texture and bright colour.

Can makki di roti be stored in the freezer?

Yes, cooked makki di roti can be wrapped and frozen for up to 1 month.

 
baisakhi health recipe
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