Makki Di Roti Recipe: The Perfect And Healthy Punjabi Flatbread to Serve with Sarson Da Saag

Golden, soft, and slightly crisp at the edges, makki di roti is one of the most loved dishes served during Baisakhi in Punjab. Makki di roti is made with makki ka atta, also called maize flour or cornmeal. This Punjabi flatbread is usually cooked on a tawa or in a tandoor and has a mild earthy flavour that goes especially well with sarson da saag.

Makki Di Roti Recipe(Freepik)

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Makki di roti is a simple gluten-free flatbread made with maize flour, water, salt, and a little oil or ghee. Some homes also add ajwain, fresh methi leaves, or grated radish to make the roti more flavourful. Yellow maize flour is most commonly used because it gives the roti its bright colour and soft texture.

Baisakhi celebrates the harvest season in Punjab and brings together music, dancing, new crops, and family meals. Fresh maize and mustard greens are often part of the festive menu, which is why makki di roti and sarson da saag are closely linked with Baisakhi. The roti is usually served hot with white butter, jaggery, or green chilli on the side.

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{{^usCountry}} Maize flour contains fibre, iron, and small amounts of protein. Makka may help support digestion and is naturally gluten-free, making makki di roti a useful option for people who avoid wheat. A healthier version can be made by mixing maize flour with a little whole wheat flour and using less ghee while cooking. Simple Recipe To Makki Di Roti with Ajwain and Methi For Baisakhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maize flour contains fibre, iron, and small amounts of protein. Makka may help support digestion and is naturally gluten-free, making makki di roti a useful option for people who avoid wheat. A healthier version can be made by mixing maize flour with a little whole wheat flour and using less ghee while cooking. Simple Recipe To Makki Di Roti with Ajwain and Methi For Baisakhi {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Makki di roti tastes slightly earthy and mildly nutty with a soft centre and crisp edges. Ajwain and fresh methi leaves give extra flavour and a fresh aroma. Served with curd, onion, or sarson da saag, this Punjabi flatbread feels lighter and fresher for a festive meal. Ingredients 2 cups makki ka atta (maize flour)

2 tbsp whole wheat flour

1 tbsp fresh methi leaves, chopped

½ tsp ajwain

½ tsp salt

1 tsp oil

1 cup warm water, or as needed

1 tsp ghee for cooking Step-by-Step Instructions Add makki ka atta, whole wheat flour, methi leaves, ajwain, and salt to a bowl. Mix well. Pour warm water little by little and knead gently into a soft dough. Add a little oil if the dough feels dry. Divide the dough into equal balls. Place one ball between two sheets of butter paper and flatten gently into a roti. Heat a tawa and place the roti carefully on it. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side until golden spots appear. Brush lightly with ghee and serve hot with sarson da saag, curd, or onion slices. Maize Flour and Methi: The Healthy Side of Makki Di Roti {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Makki di roti tastes slightly earthy and mildly nutty with a soft centre and crisp edges. Ajwain and fresh methi leaves give extra flavour and a fresh aroma. Served with curd, onion, or sarson da saag, this Punjabi flatbread feels lighter and fresher for a festive meal. Ingredients 2 cups makki ka atta (maize flour)

2 tbsp whole wheat flour

1 tbsp fresh methi leaves, chopped

½ tsp ajwain

½ tsp salt

1 tsp oil

1 cup warm water, or as needed

1 tsp ghee for cooking Step-by-Step Instructions Add makki ka atta, whole wheat flour, methi leaves, ajwain, and salt to a bowl. Mix well. Pour warm water little by little and knead gently into a soft dough. Add a little oil if the dough feels dry. Divide the dough into equal balls. Place one ball between two sheets of butter paper and flatten gently into a roti. Heat a tawa and place the roti carefully on it. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side until golden spots appear. Brush lightly with ghee and serve hot with sarson da saag, curd, or onion slices. Maize Flour and Methi: The Healthy Side of Makki Di Roti {{/usCountry}}

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Makki di roti with ajwain and methi gives useful nutrients along with its rich flavour. According to FSSAI">FSSAI, maize flour adds fibre and energy, while methi leaves bring iron and vitamins. Ajwain may help support digestion, making this Punjabi flatbread a better choice for a festive meal.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Roti Main Source Calories 150–180 kcal Maize flour, ghee Carbohydrates 25–28 g Maize flour Fibre 3–4 g Maize flour, methi Protein 3–4 g Maize flour, whole wheat flour Iron 1–2 mg Methi leaves, maize flour Vitamin A 150–200 IU Fresh methi leaves Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Roti Main Source Calories 150–180 kcal Maize flour, ghee Carbohydrates 25–28 g Maize flour View All

FAQs

Can makki di roti be cooked without ghee?

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Yes, makki di roti can be cooked on a dry tawa or with a few drops of oil for a lighter version.

Which type of maize flour is best for makki di roti?

Yellow makki ka atta is best because it gives the roti its soft texture and bright colour.

Can makki di roti be stored in the freezer?

Yes, cooked makki di roti can be wrapped and frozen for up to 1 month.

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