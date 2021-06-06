Masaba Gupta makes sugar-free granola at home, try this easy recipe to satiate your taste buds

Do you love granola? Well, we do. And if we go by House of Masaba designer Masaba Gupta’s recent Instagram story, she does too. The fashion designer often shares a glimpse of her diet with her followers on the photo-sharing app. She actively promotes healthy living, eating clean and working out to stay fit. The designer, known for her quirky prints and eclectic style, took to her Instagram stories today (June 6) to share a picture of her homemade granola. According to Masaba’s story, she made sugar free and gluten-free granola in coconut oil.

Screenshot of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story.(Instagram/@masabagupta)

Fresh and homemade granola makes for a wonderful snack or breakfast. It is the most crispy, delicious and healthy alternative to several unhealthy food items, which we tend to munch on throughout the day whenever we feel hungry. The great thing about making granola at home is that it is simple to make and can be easily stored. Additionally, you can eat it with either milk or fruit or just like an energy bar.

Best part? Once you try homemade granola, you won’t go back to store-bought granola or unhealthy snacks ever. After all, you just cannot beat freshly baked granola packed with delicious and healthy ingredients.

The recipe we are going to share today will help you satiate your hunger pangs. We are already feeling hungry just thinking about it, and we are sure you will feel the same. Today, we are going to share with you the recipe for coconut cashew granola. It is extremely easy to make and takes less time to prepare. So, without wasting any moment, here is the recipe to kickstart your weekend on a healthy note.

Ingredients:

2 cups of oats (you use certified gluten free oats to ensure the granola is truly gluten-free)

1/4 cup of cashew butter

1/4 cup of maple syrup/honey

1/2 cup of unsweetened coconut chips (You can also use shredded coconut)

2 tablespoons of ground flax seeds

1/4 cup of cashew pieces

2 teaspoons of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Sprinkle of sea salt

Method:

Start by mixing all the ingredients in a large bowl. Then, spread it out on a lined cookie sheet. Now, bake the mixture at 325 degrees for about 20-25 mins. Check it often as granola burns quickly, and every oven is different. Let it cool down, and enjoy!

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/eatsbynat)

