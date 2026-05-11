Mother's Day 2026: Whip Up A Wholesome Breakfast In Bed With These Healthy Recipes Your Mum Will Thank You For

There is a particular kind of love that speaks through food. For most of us, it is the love of a mother - the woman who has spent years stirring pots in the early morning dark, making sure everyone is fed before the day begins. This Mother's Day, turn the tables. Let her sleep in, lace up your apron, and cook something wholesome in her honour.

Make your mum smile with these healthier breakfast options(Canva)

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But beyond the gesture, science increasingly tells us that what we eat for breakfast genuinely matters - not just for energy, but for long-term health. A 2024 study found that both the quality and quantity of the morning meal directly influence cardiometabolic risk factors including blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose in adults - especially as we age. (Source) For the mothers in our lives, who often put their own health last, a thoughtful, nourishing breakfast is not just a treat. It is an act of genuine care.

Indian households have always understood breakfast as more than nutrition, it is memory, ritual, and belonging. The sizzle of a tawa, the scent of mustard seeds in hot oil, the warmth of a cup of chai held between both hands. These are the textures of a childhood and, for many of us, the flavour of Mum herself.

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{{^usCountry}} Whether she prefers something light and modern or hearty and traditional, these five recipes cover the full range, some deeply rooted in the Indian kitchen, others borrowed from further afield, because Mum's tastes, like her love, know no borders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Whether she prefers something light and modern or hearty and traditional, these five recipes cover the full range, some deeply rooted in the Indian kitchen, others borrowed from further afield, because Mum's tastes, like her love, know no borders. {{/usCountry}}

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Masala Oats Porridge (Canva)

{{^usCountry}} Masala Oats Porridge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Masala Oats Porridge {{/usCountry}}

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A savoury Indian twist on a heart-healthy classic. Quick to make, deeply satisfying, and far more exciting than a plain bowl of porridge. A comprehensive analysis found that regular oat consumption is associated with a meaningfully lower risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, largely thanks to the soluble fibre beta-glucan.

Ingredients

1 cup rolled oats

2 cups water or low-fat milk

1 tsp ghee

½ tsp mustard seeds

1 small onion (finely chopped)

1 small tomato (chopped)

1 green chilli (sliced)

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp cumin powder

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander and lemon to finish.

Method

Heat ghee in a pan and let mustard seeds splutter.

Add onion and chilli, cook until the onion softens.

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Stir in tomato, turmeric, and cumin and cook for two minutes.

Add oats and water or milk, stir well, and cook on medium heat for 4–5 minutes until creamy. Season with salt, finish with lemon juice and fresh coriander.

Serve with a small bowl of low-fat yoghurt on the side.

Idli with Coconut Chutney and Sambar

A plate of soft, pillowy idlis with fragrant sambar and coconut chutney is comfort food at its most nourishing. The overnight fermentation of the rice and dal batter makes idli one of the most gut-friendly dishes in the Indian repertoire, a study confirmed that fermented foods positively affect the gut microbiome, supporting digestive health, immune function, and nutrient absorption.

Ingredients

For the idli

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3 cups idli rice

1 cup urad dal

Salt to taste

For the sambar

1 cup toor dal

2 tomatoes

1 drumstick (cut into pieces)

1 tsp sambar powder

Mustard seeds

Dried red chilli

Curry leaves

Oil

Salt.

For the chutney

½ cup fresh grated coconut

1 green chilli

2 tbsp roasted chana dal

A small piece of ginger

Salt

Mustard seeds and curry leaves for tempering.

Method

Soak rice and dal separately for 6–8 hours, grind separately, combine, and ferment overnight.

Add salt and steam in greased moulds for 10–12 minutes.

For the sambar, pressure-cook toor dal with tomatoes and drumstick, stir in sambar powder, then temper with mustard seeds, red chilli, and curry leaves in oil.

For the chutney, blend coconut, chilli, chana dal, and ginger with a little water; temper with mustard seeds and curry leaves.

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Serve three to four idlis per person with sambar ladled generously alongside and chutney on the side.

Avocado and Egg Toast on Multigrain Bread (Canva)

Avocado and Egg Toast on Multigrain Bread

A modern breakfast that has quietly made its way into Indian kitchens — and for good reason. The combination of high-quality egg protein and heart-healthy fats from avocado is both satisfying and sustaining. A study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that an egg-based breakfast improved feelings of fullness significantly compared to a carbohydrate-heavy alternative, reducing energy intake later in the day.

Ingredients

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2 slices multigrain or whole-wheat bread

1 ripe avocado

2 eggs (poached or soft-boiled)

½ tsp cumin powder

A pinch of chaat masalaRed chilli flakes

Salt

Black pepper

Lemon juice

Fresh coriander to garnish.

Method

Toast the bread to your preferred level of crispness.

Mash the avocado with lemon juice, cumin, chaat masala, salt, and pepper.

Spread generously over each slice.

Top with a poached or soft-boiled egg, finish with chilli flakes and fresh coriander, and serve immediately.

Besan Chilla (Canva)

Besan Chilla with Mint Chutney

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One of India's most underrated breakfast dishes — a thin, spiced gram flour pancake that is high in plant-based protein, naturally gluten-free, and ready in minutes. Chickpea flour has a low glycaemic index, and research has shown that low-GI legume-based foods are associated with improved glycaemic control and reduced post-meal blood sugar spikes.

Ingredients

1 cup besan (gram flour)

Water to make a smooth batter

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

Salt

½ cup grated carrot

¼ cup finely chopped spinach

2 tbsp finely chopped onion

1 tbsp chopped coriander, oil or ghee for cooking.

Method

Whisk besan with water until smooth and lump-free, roughly crêpe batter consistency.

Add all spices, vegetables, and coriander and mix well; rest for five minutes.

Heat a non-stick tawa on medium heat, grease lightly, pour a ladleful of batter and spread into a thin round.

Cook 2–3 minutes until the edges lift and the base is golden, flip and cook for another minute.

Serve with mint chutney or a generous spoonful of curd.

Turmeric Banana Smoothie Bowl (Canva)

Turmeric Banana Smoothie Bowl

A vibrant, no-cook breakfast that looks as joyful as it tastes. The golden warmth comes from turmeric - a spice with serious scientific backing. A 2023 analysis found that turmeric and curcumin supplementation significantly reduced inflammatory markers. Combined with banana, almonds, and antioxidant-rich toppings, it is a bowl that genuinely earns its good looks.

Ingredients

2 frozen ripe bananas

1 cup almond milk (or regular milk)

½ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp cardamom

1 tsp honey or jaggery

4–5 soaked almonds.

Toppings: sliced banana, pomegranate seeds, granola, chia seeds, a drizzle of honey.

Method

Blend all base ingredients until completely smooth and thick - the consistency should be spoonable, not drinkable, so add milk sparingly.

Pour into a wide bowl and arrange toppings decoratively across the surface.

Serve immediately.

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