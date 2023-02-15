National Almond Day: 4 healthy and delicious almond recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth

Sweet, crunchy and nutty, almonds are a storehouse of healthy fats, protein, magnesium, vitamin E, and fibre. There cannot be a better morning superfood than a handful of badaam or almonds that can cover up many of your nutritional deficiencies and help you keep chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension and fatty liver disease at bay. Almonds are a delicious way to fight those mid-meal cravings and promote weight loss. Add it to your trail mix, have it in your favourite chocolate or enhance the taste of your halwa by topping it with some crushed almonds - there are umpteen ways of getting your daily dose of almonds. (Also read: Soaked almonds: 8 delicious ways to add the wonderful nuts to your diet)

National Almond Day is celebrated by foodies and health enthusiasts alike on February 16 to pay an ode to this amazing superfood.

Here are sweet almond delicacies you can try on this day as shared by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.

1. PINEAPPLE & BADAM HALWA

Ingredients

Almond - 250 gm

Pineapple fresh - 200 gm

Desi Ghee - 150 gm

Sugar - 125 gm

Khoya danedar (Reduced milk) - 150 gm

Green Cardamoms (powder) - 1 gm

Cashewnut chopped - 15 gm

Method:

• First, rinse, peel and finely chop the pineapple.

• Heat ghee in a heavy pan on medium flame. Add the chopped pineapple and mix well with the ghee. Cook pineapple on medium flame. Continue to stir until the moisture dries up. Add almonds and sauté continues till halwa turns thick. Before adding almonds, boil the almonds for 2 mins, remove the skin and then blend it in a blender.

• Add sugar and sauté continues until it’s mixed well. Add khoya and keep stirring to avoid burning. Switch off the flame. Add nuts and cardamom powder, mix well and serve it hot or cold.

2. CRUNCHY ALMOND CHOCOLATE

Ingredients

Dark chocolate - 200 gm

Milk chocolate - 200 gm

Almonds - 20 gm

Cashew nuts - 20 gm

Dates - 20 gm

Pista - 10 gm

Red cherry - 10 gm

Raisins - 10 gm

Method:

• Take all dry fruits and chop. Take milk chocolate and dark chocolate compound and mix equal portions in each bowl. Then put in to the double boiler and heat for 5 min. and stir. Now mix chopped almond & other dry fruits in this melted mixture

• Take any shaped mould and fill it for good shape and freeze it for at least two hours. Garnish with almonds or dry chocolate or as per your choice and enjoy!

3. ALMOND ROCKS

Ingredients

Chocolate mousse

Dark chocolate - 250 gm

Almonds toasted - 200 gm

Method:

• Break dark chocolate into small pieces and melt over double boiler. Strain and cool a bit (just warm)

• Add toasted almonds and mix

• Now put small heaps of the mix on silpat baking sheet/or butter paper. Let it cool. When set, top with white chocolate drizzle or as per your choice, enjoy!

4. BADAM PHIRNI

Ingredients

Rice - 100 gm

Milk - 200 gm

Sugar - 20 gm

Almonds - 0.5 gm

Cardamom - 0.5 gm

Method:

• Soak rice in water for 2 hours, then drain water and grind the rice into a paste.

• Place a deep kadahi on medium heat, boil milk. Add rice and let it cook on medium heat until it gets thick.

• Add crushed almonds and cardamom powder, mix well. Let it cook for some time, once done, garnish with nuts before serving.

