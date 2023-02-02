5 amazing health benefits of eating almonds with milk in winter

Remember during our early teenage, elders used to tell us to eat almonds with a glass of milk? Even though some of us hated it, we all knew this combination was extremely healthy. Almonds and milk separately have their own benefits. This nutritious duo provides a comforting and warming experience, while also delivering numerous health benefits. Almonds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, while milk is a good source of calcium, vitamins, and minerals. They not only help us fulfil our nutrient requirements but also repairs any external issues like skin problems. Almonds with milk become very important in winter when our immune system is already affected. (Also read: Surprising health benefits of eating a handful of almonds every day )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Gauri Anand, Dietitian and Founder of Balanced bites by Gauri, explains in detail the five benefits of eating almonds with milk in winter.

1. Boosts the nutritional profile

Almonds are rich in valuable nutrients like magnesium, vitamin E and dietary fibre and having just one ounce with milk can boost your nutritional profile. You can also go for almond milk too if you are someone who follows a vegan diet or has less tolerance for dairy products.

2. Increases the content of vitamin E

With almond milk, you no more have to face vitamin E deficiency! Drinking almond milk daily can increase the vitamin E content in your body, which, in return, will make your skin and hair look healthier.

3. Boost bone health

Milk is rich in calcium which is essential for good bone health. Consuming ready-to-use almond milk can improve or maintain your bone health. Producers usually enrich almond milk with calcium, making it an excellent source of nutrients.

4. Can be taken as a low-calorie snack

One cup of almond milk only has 39 calories and gives you a feeling of satiety. It can be a very good option if you want a healthy, low-calorie snack to lose weight. Almond milk is known to be helpful in weight management as well.

5. Improves digestion and increases the absorption of nutrients

Let us tell you that eating a handful of almonds with milk or drinking ready-to-use almond milk can keep your gastrointestinal tract moving and prevent constipation. This means it can drastically improve your digestion system and increase the absorption of nutrients in your body.

We hope this article helped you understand the benefits of having almonds with milk in winter. Almonds are rich in important nutrients like magnesium, vitamin E and more. At the same time, milk provides calcium which is essential for your bones. If you are facing any problem like skin or hair damage, almonds with milk are a must-try.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter