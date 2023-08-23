National Burger Day: Know secrets to make a delicious burger from a chef

One of the most popular junk foods, burger is an ultimate comfort food that can be customised as per your liking and enjoyed at nearly any time of the day. As per the legend, burger was invented in the year 1900 at New Haven, Connecticut by Lassen when he placed a beef patty between two slices of bread and adorned it with cheese and other toppings, making it the first hamburger sandwich. (Also read: National Veggie Burger Day: Tasty and easy-to-make veggie burger recipes)

As per the legend, burger was invented in the year 1900 at New Haven, Connecticut (Shutterstock)

The word hamburger or burger is said to be inspired from Hamburg, Germany, although it's not clear whether it's the place of its origin.

Veg or non-veg a burger is enjoyed with the patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chills and other condiments like ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise and other condiments.

National Burger Day is observed every year on August 24 to celebrate the comfort food that is loved by many.

On this occasion, Chef Sonia Sarpal shares secrets to make a delicious burger with HT Digital.

PREPARING PATTY

Use freshly ground low fat meat.

Shape patties larger than bun because it will shrink while cooking. Never add salt while making patties and don’t bind tightly.

Make a thumbprint in the centre of the patty.

Refrigerate the patties till very cold but don’t freeze.

Preferably grill the patties but if frying then use less oil and flip very often and fry on medium-high flame. This will keep the patties crisp and juicy.

TOAST THE BUN

Best choice of burger bun would be a milk bun.

Toast the bun on medium flame flipping it every minute.

Let the bun rest for 3-4 minutes before dressing.

ASSEMBLING THE BURGER

Always use the flat side first.

Apply tomato ketchup/chilli tomato ketchup on the bun.

Use iceberg lettuce for better crunch.

Use thick slice of tomato and sprinkle salt on it.

Put the warm patty, top it up with a cheese slice, so that it softens and will hold the pickled onion topping.

Cover the pickled onion with lettuce and apply some mustard sauce.

Apply a generous layer of mayonnaise on the inner layer of the burger cap.

Hold the burger upside down while eating and enjoy.

