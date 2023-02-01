Dark Chocolate Day: 3 delicious dark chocolate snack recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth

Dark chocolate is a delicious and versatile ingredient that can be used in a wide range of sweet and savoury dishes. Whether you're looking for a sweet treat to satisfy your cravings or a healthy snack to fuel your body, dark chocolate has you covered. Easy and delicious dark chocolate snack recipes are perfect for any time of day. From simple snacks like dark chocolate bark to more complex treats like dark chocolate-stuffed dates, there's something for everyone in this collection. So if you're a dark chocolate lover, grab your apron and get ready to indulge in some sweet and satisfying treats! (Also read: Dark Chocolate Day: Nutritionist on benefits and side effects of dark chocolate )

Dark chocolate brownie

(Recipe from Instagram/@cookistwow)

Dark chocolate brownie (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

375g (2 ¼ cups) dark chocolate

120ml (½ cup) milk

120g (½ cup) butter

160g (1 ⅓ cups) all-purpose flour

60g (½ cup) cocoa powder

250g (1 ¼ cups) sugar

a pinch of salt

40g (3 tbsp) peanut butter

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C/350F. Cover a square 20x20cm baking pan with parchment.

2. Melt 150g of chocolate with butter and milk.

3. In a separate bowl whisk flour with sugar, cocoa powder, and salt.

4. Add dry ingredients into the liquids and mix until it comes together and smooth batter forms.

5. Bake for 20 minutes.

6. Meanwhile, melt leftover chocolate with peanut butter and spread the mixture on top of the hot cake. Let cool down completely and serve, sprinkled with a pinch of salt.

2. Dark chocolate truffles

(Recipe by Instagram/@maltesefoodlovers)

Dark chocolate truffles (Unsplash (Merve Aydın))

Ingredients:

80g dark chocolate

1 ripe avocado

20g coconut oil

2 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp honey/ syrup

Pinch of salt

Cocoa powder and cinnamon for coating

Method:

1. Melt the dark chocolate and coconut oil until smooth.

2. Add the avocado, cocoa powder, honey and salt to a food processor and mix until the mixture is smooth.

3. Add the melted chocolate mixture to the food processor along with the other ingredients and mix again until the texture is silky and thick.

4. Leave to set in your fridge for 1/2 hour.

5. Roll into small balls and coat them in cinnamon or cocoa powder.

3. Dark chocolate peanut butter cookies

(Recipe by Instagram/@lil_bit_of_fit)

Dark chocolate peanut butter cookies (Pexels (Roman Odintsov))

Ingredients:

- 2 cups coconut sugar⁣

- ½ cup coconut oil⁣

- 1 tbsp cocoa powder⁣

- ½ cup milk of choice

- ½ cup peanut butter⁣

- ½ cup dark chocolate chips⁣

- 1 tsp vanilla ⁣

- 3 cups quick or rolled oats

Method:

1. Mix coconut sugar, coconut oil, cocoa, and milk in a medium saucepan.

2. Bring to a boil for 1 minute and remove from heat⁣

2. Add peanut butter, vanilla and chocolate chips, and mix well.

4. Stir in oats 1 cup at a time and stir well after each cup⁣

3. Spoon heaping tablespoon-sized mounds onto parchment paper and let cool completely then transfer to the fridge to set⁣.

5. Demould and serve.

