National Cookie Day 2022: Cookie recipes for the fun crunch

National Cookie Day 2022: The special day is here. All across the world, National Cookie Day is celebrated on December 4 to celebrate the importance of our favourite snack. Cookies have our heart – be it salty or sweet, crunch or chewy. There are cookies for every mood, occasion and emotions. Through sadness, happiness and togetherness, or midnight studies or running late on a work deadline, cookies are the all-time snacks that we have beside us. Every year, on December 4, people observe the day by having their favourite cookies.

The special day was announced in 1987 by Matt Nader of the San Francisco-based Blue Chip Cookie Company, who started celebrations on this day as a way of having fun. As we near the date, we have curated a few cookies recipes that you can try at home:

Eggless Butter Cookies

Butter cookies recipe inside (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

Sugar (fine grain) – 150 gms/1 cup

Butter (salted) – 300gms/ 1 1/4cup

Flour – 450gms/2 1/4cup

Vanilla extract – 2 tsp

Choco Chips – 1/4 cup

Fennel Seeds (saunf) – 1 tbsp

Method:

Soft the flour and keep. In a bowl, whisk butter, sugar, flour and vanilla extract together. Make them into a dough and divide in three parts. Keep the first part as it is. In the second part of the dough, add chips of your choice. In the third part of the dough add fennel seeds. Roll the dough in small balls and separately place them on a baking tray with butter paper. Bake the cookies in a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Cool them down before serving.

Ginger Cookies

Ginger cookies for the extra crunch. (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

200gm Flour (all purpose)

40gm Castor sugar

10gm Fresh ginger

3gm Baking Powder

5gm Salt

80gm Brown sugar

20gm Ginger powder

1no. Eggs

100gm Butter

Method:

Cream butter and sugar, and gradually add eggs, flour and the other ingredients. Make small balls, place them on the baking tray and bake them at around 170 degrees for about 12 minutes.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, chef)