Children’s Day recipes: Treat kids to Choco Chip Cookies and Chocolatey Noodles

Children’s Day or Bal Diwas is celebrated in an adorable fashion, all over India to commemorate the birth anniversary of our country's first Prime Minister, Jawarharlal Nehru, who was also a great advocate for children’s right and for an all-inclusive education system where knowledge is accessible to all. Adorably referred to as Chacha Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru believed that children are the future of the country and the foundation of a society.

Apart from Nehru’s birth anniversary, Children’s Day is also celebrated to raise awareness on children education, rights and to see that proper care is accessible to all. Want to bring smiles to the snack table this Children’s Day 2022? Surprise your kids with Choco Chip Cookies and Chocolatey Noodles in celebration of Bal Diwas in India.

1. Choco Chip Cookies

Ingredients

30 gms cocoa natural unsweetened

50 ml chocolate flavored syrup

150 gms refined flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

125 gms softened butter

25 gms caster sugar

25 gms brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 eggs

80 gms chocolate chips

Equipment needed

1 Mixing Bowl

1 Wooden Spoon

1 Scooper

1 Oven

1 Baking Tray

1 Baking Sheet

1 Spoon

Method

In a bowl, mix the flour, cocoa powder and baking soda. Cream the butter and sugar. Add eggs one at a time followed by vanilla essence. Add the flour mixture, chocolate flavoured syrup and chocolate chips. Scoop out with an ice cream scoop. Put it on a greased and lined tray. Bake for 20 minutes at 160 C.

2) Chocolatey Noodles

Ingredients

2 tablespoons chocolate flavored syrup

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

1 inch ginger, julienne

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped

100 grams veggies (peppers and zucchini)

100 grams noodles, boiled

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 teaspoon soy sauce

pepper to taste

Equipment Needed

Wok

1 serving plate

Method

In a wok, heat oil. Stir-fry ginger and garlic, add vegetables and stir for a minute, add salt and pepper to taste. Add the sauce, chocolate flavoured syrup, noodles and toss well. Garnish with spring onion greens and serve hot.

(Recipes: Chef Ranveer Brar)