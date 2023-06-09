National Egg Roll Day 2023: Chef shares tips to make the perfect egg roll

One of the most popular ad jingles of 90s Sunday ho ya Monday, roj khao ande literally made egg-eating a part of daily diet. While it is argued that boiled eggs are healthier and more beneficial, egg rolls seem to be tickling the taste buds of people of all age groups more than other egg dishes. No wonder, no food streets are complete without a cart selling egg rolls. Crispy from outside and bursting with flavours from inside is the hallmark of a perfect egg roll. To celebrate the brilliance of egg rolls, a special day has been dedicated to it in the US. National Egg Roll is celebrated every year on June 10. On this special occasion, here are some chef-approved tips to make the most delicious egg roll. (Also read: Celebrity chef Shipra Khanna shares secret to make the perfect lachcha paratha)

Chef shares special tips to give a magical twist to your regular egg roll.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Digital, Chef Arvind Rai, Executive Chef, The Ashok Hotel shares special tips to give a magical twist to your regular egg roll.

Choose the right wrapper: Look for egg roll wrappers in the refrigerated section of your grocery store. They should be thin and pliable, without any tears or holes.

Prep the filling: Start by preparing a flavourful filling. You can use a combination of vegetables, such as shredded cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, and onions, along with cooked protein like chicken, shrimp, or tofu. Sauté the vegetables and protein together, adding seasonings like soy sauce, ginger, and garlic for extra flavour.

Roll tightly: Place a spoonful of the filling in the centre of an egg roll wrapper. Fold the sides in after folding the bottom corner over the filling. Moisten the top corner with water or beaten egg, and roll it up tightly, sealing the edges.

Fry at the right temperature: Heat oil in a deep fryer or a large pot. The ideal frying temperature for egg rolls is around 350°F (175°C). Use a thermometer to maintain the temperature throughout the frying process.

Don't overcrowd the pan: Fry the egg rolls in small batches, allowing enough space for them to cook evenly. Overcrowding the pan can result in soggy rolls.

Drain excess oil: Once the egg rolls turn golden brown and crispy, remove them from the oil using a slotted spoon or tongs. To drain any extra oil, put them on a dish covered with paper towels.

Serve immediately: Egg rolls are best enjoyed fresh and hot. Serve them with a dipping sauce of your choice, such as sweet and sour sauce, soy sauce, or chili sauce.

Remember, practice makes perfect. Don't be discouraged if your first attempt isn't flawless. With time and experience, you'll master the art of making the perfect egg rolls.