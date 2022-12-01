National Fritters Day: 3 crispy and delicious fritter recipes you must try

National Fritters Day: The basic fritter can be served sweet or savoury. The dough-based dish is best enjoyed crisp and hot from the frying pan, especially as a part of a leisurely winter breakfast. Fritters have an amazing ability to make you forget that you are in fact eating veggies, which are supplemented with cheese, herbs, and spices. Then there is the genius technique of pan-frying them, which results in a wonderful, crunchy texture. Fritters are among the easiest yet tastiest meals that every home cook should know how to make. These chewy snacks have a lot of texture, are affordable, and can be eaten at any time of the day. Here are some crispy and delicious fritter recipes that you must try. (Also read: Tea-time snacks: 5 lip-smacking pakoras to enjoy with your evening tea )

Onion Fritters

( Recipe by Head Chef, Shivangi Panwar, Baale Resort Goa )

Onion Fritters (depositphoto)

Ingredients:

1 cup thinly sliced onions or 1 large onion, sliced thinly (kanda)

½ cup besan (gram flour or chickpea flour)

1 teaspoon oil to mix in the bhaji batter

1 teaspoon salt or add as per taste

Oil for deep frying

Method:

Making Kanda Bhaji Batter

1. Slice the onions thinly and place them in a mixing bowl or vessel. Add 1/2 cup of besan (gram flour) to the sliced onions.

2. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon of salt or as required. Add 1 teaspoon of oil to this mixture. You can even add less salt, but these pakoras taste better when they are a bit salty.

3. With your fingertips mix the besan, salt and oil very well with the onions well. Allow the mixture to rest for 5 to 6 mins, as the onions would leave moisture.

4. If the mixture looks too moist then add 1 to 2 teaspoons more of the gram flour.

Frying Kanda Bhaji

5. Heat oil for deep frying in a deep pan/vessel or kadai.For crispy bhajis ensure the oil is hot.

6. You could do a small test by adding a pinch of batter to the oil if it rises smoothly and gradually, then adds spoonfuls of the batter to the hot oil.

7. Fry the kanda bhajis on a medium flame, or else they won't fry evenly. While frying, flip the bhajis with a slotted spoon. Fry a few bhajis at a time.

8. Fry them till they turn crisp and golden brown. Remove the onion bhaji with a slotted spoon and place it on absorbent kitchen napkins or kitchen paper towels.

9. In the same way, fry the rest of the onion bhaji. Serve hot with fried green chillies, spicy green chutney or tomato ketchup.

2. Rock Corn Fritters

( Recipe by Santosh Tamang, Head Chef, The Hemp Factory )

Rock Corn Fritters (istockphoto)

Ingredients:

Frozen Corn - 150gms

Salt - 3gms

Pepper - 3gms

Aromat - 3gms (seasoning powder)

Tempura Flour - 75gms

Sriracha Mayo - 50gms

Parsley - 5gms

Oil - 50ml

Hemp Flour - 10gms

Method:

1. In a bowl, add frozen corn, salt, pepper and aromat and mix well

2. Add Tempura Flour, Hemp Flour and mix well. Add a small amount of water just for binding and make balls and deep fry.

3. Garnish with chopped parsley, and hemp seeds and serve with sriracha mayo.

3. Crispy Prawns Fritters

(Recipe by Santosh Tamang, Head Chef, The Hemp Factory)

Crispy Prawns Fritters (istockphoto)

Ingredients:

Marinated Prawns - 180gms

Hemp Panko (Hemp powder + Hemp hearts) - 60gms

Oil - 100ml

Hemp Masala - 15gms

Parsley - 5gms

Sriracha Mayo - 40gms

Method:

1. Mix hemp panko and hemp masala well in a bowl and then, add marinated prawns.

2. Deep fry each prawn.

3. Serve with sriracha may and add some parsley on top with hemp seeds.

