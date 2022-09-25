Navratri 2022 special suji halwa recipe: Try this delectable suji halwa recipe

Navratri 2022 special suji halwa recipe: Our favourite Navratri festival is here with Garba beats, dandiya ras, and the fasting season. One of the most loved Hindu festivals is Navratri, which is celebrated to honour the goddess Durga or Ambe Maa. Throughout the world, devotees offer nine days of worship to the goddess Durga. All around India, people celebrate the Navratri festival with the same happiness, zeal, and respect. Fasting, also known as vrats, is a significant aspect of the Navratri festival. Nine days of strict fasting are observed by most people, especially ladies. During the festival of Navratri, a lot of traditional food is prepared. (Also read: Navratri vrat recipes 2022: 4 amazing kuttu ka atta dishes to relish )

One of the most popular traditional Navratri dishes is suji ka halwa. It is the sweet most often offered to Gods during festivals. It is made with simple ingredients available in every home. It is not just limited to offerings to gods, it makes an excellent dessert. It tastes awesome with puris. Navratri is incomplete without suji ka halwa. During Navratri after a week of fasting and praying, on Ashtami, the typical Parshad or offering is Sooji ka Halwa, Dry Chana and Puris. People invite young girls as part of Kanya Pujan and offer them the Parshad. Check out this Navratri special delicious suji halwa recipe that you must try.

Navratri Special Suji Halwa

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Navratri Special Suji Halwa (istockphoto)

Prep Time : 16-20 minutes

Cook time : 26-30 minutes

Serve : 4

Level Of Cooking : Moderate

Taste : Sweet

Ingredients:

Semolina roasted 1 cup

Almonds blanched and peeled 2 1/2 cups

Ghee 1/2 cup + tablespoon

Sugar 2 1/2 cups

Milk 1 cup

Saffron (kesar) a few strands

Green cardamom powder 1 1/2 teaspoons

Method:

Step 1: Pat the almonds dry. Keep aside twenty almonds for garnish and grind the rest to a coarse powder.

Step 2: Heat half a cup of ghee in a pan.

Step 3: Add almond powder and sauté over medium heat till golden. Add semolina and mix well. Add sugar and mix. Add milk and stir to mix well. Let it cook for eight to ten minutes.

Step 4: Add saffron and stir. Continue to cook till the halwa thickens.

Step 5: Add green cardamom powder and stir to mix well. Add one tablespoon of ghee to finish off.

Step 6: Garnish with reserved almonds and serve hot.

Nutrition Info

Calories : 4434 Kcal

Carbohydrates : 473.8 gm

Protein : 74.6 gm

Fat : 248.9 gm

Other : Iron- 24.5mg

