Navratri vrat recipes 2022: 4 amazing kuttu ka atta dishes to relish while fasting

Navratri vrat recipes 2022: Kuttu ka atta or buckwheat flour is a nutritious and filling choice to prepare snacks and other delicious vrat delicacies during the nine-day festival of Navratri which is set to begin on September 26, 2022. A rich source of fibre, it has several vital nutrients that could help you stay energised and healthy during your fasting period. During Navratri, people fast for all nine days or the first two and last two days of the festival to seek blessings of Maa Durga who is worshipped along with her nine different avatars - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. (Also read: Navratri 2022 special dessert recipes: 3 mouthwatering sweet delicacies to try)

Kuttu ka atta is also an excellent choice for people with diabetes and plays a significant role in controlling blood sugar levels. It is also good for your cardiovascular health. Thanks to its high fibre content, kuttu ka atta also aids in better digestion and keeping your gut healthy. It is rich in flavonoids rutin and quercetin. Rutin strenghthens the blood vessels and quercetin helps to reduce inflammation in the body. Kuttu is also rich in folate, iron, magnesium, calcium, dietary fibre and essential amino acids.

As Navratri fasting is starting tomorrow, here are some healthy and tasty kuttu ka atta recipes shared by Manpreet Kaur Paul Nutritionist- Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad.

1. Kuttu atta sheera

Ingredients:

• Buckwheat (kuttu atta)- 1 cup

• Honey/jaggery- 2 tbsp

• Apple - 1 small

• Desi ghee- 1 tbsp

• Almonds- 10 (thin sliced)

• Chia seeds- 2 tsp

Method:

• Dry roast kuttu atta in a pan. When a mild nutty flavour starts to develop, add desi ghee to it.

• Secondly, add 1.5 cups of hot water to it and keep stirring the mixture and cook on a medium flame.

• Now add honey or jaggery syrup to it and mix well.

• Garnish the sheera with thin sliced almonds, chia seeds and serve immediately.

Benefits:

- Kuttu Atta halwa is a high energy meal and low in sodium. It also helps to increase weight of children.

- Buckwheat or kuttu possesses antioxidant properties and help relieve symptoms like acidity, fatigue or heartburn in pregnant or lactating women.

2. Kuttu kebab

Ingredients:

• Kuttu atta - 1/2 cup (grounded)

• Boiled black chana - 1 cup

• Coriander powder - 1 tsp

• Rock Salt - according to taste

• Garam masala - 1/4th tsp

• Green chillies - 2 to 3

• Flaxseed powder - 2 tsp

• Oil- 3 to 4 tsp

Method:

• Grind the boiled black chana with the help of a masher.

• In a mixing bowl, add the ground black channa, grounded kuttu ka atta, chopped onion, ginger garlic paste, coriander powder, green chillies, salt and garam masala and mix all these properly.

• Now, using your hands, make cutlets of the above mixture.

• Then, in a non stick pan, add some oil and shallow fry the cutlets on both sides they are crispy and golden brown.

• Serve hot.

Benefits:

- Black chana, being a very good source of iron, folate, manganese and zinc, and flaxseed provides omega-3 that helps to increase the concentration power. Thus, it can prove very useful for the growing kids

- Kuttu chana kebab contains protein and is rich in plant estrogens and is held responsible for its use as a galactagogue.

3. Kuttu ragi uttapam

Ingredients:

• Kuttu ka atta- 1 cup (roasted)

• Ragi flour - 1/2 cup (roasted)

• Carrot - 1 finely chopped

• Green chillies - 2 finely chopped

• Curry leaves- 1 sprig

• Oil- 3 to 4 tsp

Method:

• In a mixing bowl, add ragi and kuttu atta together. Now add hot water to it and keep stirring until there are no lumps in the mixture. Then add green chillies, curry leaves and salt as needed.

• Heat the dosa tawa, pour the batter from the outer corners of the tawa towards the inside. Drizzle a tsp oil around the dosa and flip the dosa once it is cooked.

• Cook the other side till it is light golden in color. Remove from the tawa and serve hot with green chutney.

Benefits:

- Kuttu ragi uttapam is an instant satiating snack for the kids. It is rich in calcium and fibre and helps to build strong and healthy bones.

- The presence of iron and calcium in ragi and kuttu helps to stimulate milk production in breastfeeding women and also helps in maintaing a hormonal balanace.

4. Kuttu pumpkin soup

Ingredients:

• Kuttu atta - 4 tbsp (roasted and grounded)

• Pumpkin - 250 gm (cut in small pcs)

• Coconut milk - 1 cup

• Rock salt and black pepper - according to taste

Method:

• Pressure cook pumpkin with 1/2 cup water.

• After it is done, add kuttu ka atta to it and blend the mixture using a hand blender.

