Nutritionist shares kadai chicken recipe loaded with 26g protein and only 270 calories: See step-by-step preparation

Kadai chicken is a dish that many crave while also worrying about its calorie content. Taking to Instagram on June 18, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan, provided a solution to the problem by sharing her own recipe for the same.

Each serving of the kadai chicken has 26 grams of protein. (@aathirasethumadhavan/Instagram)

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Aathira’s dish can be prepared easily at home and is just as tasty as its dhaba counterparts. However, it is far healthier, which makes the indulgence guilt-free.

The recipe that she provided is for six servings, with each serving being around 300 grams. Every serving is loaded with 26 grams of protein, 12 grams of carbohydrates and 13 grams of fat, and has just 270 calories.

“That dhaba-style kadai chicken you keep ordering out? Turns out the homemade version is just as satisfying but way better for you,” she wrote in the caption. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for kadai chicken For the marinade: 1 kg bone-in chicken

100g curd

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

2 tsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

1 tsp mustard oil For the kadai masala: 2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp peppercorns

5-6 dried red chillies For gravy: 1 tbsp ghee

1 bay leaf

1 inch cinnamon

1 black cardamom

2 green cardamom

2 medium onions, chopped

1 tbsp garlic paste

250g tomato puree

Hot water as needed To finish: 1 tsp ghee

1 large onion, cubed

1 capsicum, cubed

Salt

50ml cream (diluted with water) or half-and-half

1 tsp kasuri methi

4-5 slit green chillies

1/2 inch ginger julienne

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves Method of preparation Marinate the chicken with curd, ginger-garlic paste, Kashmiri chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, garam masala, lemon juice, salt and mustard oil. Rest at least 30 minutes to one hour — overnight is ideal. Dry roast coriander seeds, cumin, fennel, peppercorns and dried red chillies. Crush to a coarse powder and set aside. Heat 1 tbsp ghee, add bay leaf, cinnamon, black and green cardamom. Add chopped onions and garlic paste, cook till golden brown. Add the kadai masala, then the tomato puree. Cook till the raw smell goes. Add the marinated chicken and a little hot water. Cover and cook till the chicken is done and the gravy thickens. Separately, on high heat with very little ghee, stir-fry the onion and capsicum cubes with a pinch of salt till just charred. Fold into the gravy. Finish with cream, kasuri methi, slit green chillies, ginger julienne and coriander. Serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for kadai chicken For the marinade: 1 kg bone-in chicken

100g curd

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

2 tsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

1 tsp mustard oil For the kadai masala: 2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp peppercorns

5-6 dried red chillies For gravy: 1 tbsp ghee

1 bay leaf

1 inch cinnamon

1 black cardamom

2 green cardamom

2 medium onions, chopped

1 tbsp garlic paste

250g tomato puree

Hot water as needed To finish: 1 tsp ghee

1 large onion, cubed

1 capsicum, cubed

Salt

50ml cream (diluted with water) or half-and-half

1 tsp kasuri methi

4-5 slit green chillies

1/2 inch ginger julienne

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves Method of preparation Marinate the chicken with curd, ginger-garlic paste, Kashmiri chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, garam masala, lemon juice, salt and mustard oil. Rest at least 30 minutes to one hour — overnight is ideal. Dry roast coriander seeds, cumin, fennel, peppercorns and dried red chillies. Crush to a coarse powder and set aside. Heat 1 tbsp ghee, add bay leaf, cinnamon, black and green cardamom. Add chopped onions and garlic paste, cook till golden brown. Add the kadai masala, then the tomato puree. Cook till the raw smell goes. Add the marinated chicken and a little hot water. Cover and cook till the chicken is done and the gravy thickens. Separately, on high heat with very little ghee, stir-fry the onion and capsicum cubes with a pinch of salt till just charred. Fold into the gravy. Finish with cream, kasuri methi, slit green chillies, ginger julienne and coriander. Serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

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