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Nutritionist shares kadai chicken recipe loaded with 26g protein and only 270 calories: See step-by-step preparation

Aathira Sethumadhavan's recipe has limited calories but is loaded with protein, making it the perfect guilt-free indulgence to make at home and dig in.

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 08:55 PM IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Kadai chicken is a dish that many crave while also worrying about its calorie content. Taking to Instagram on June 18, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan, provided a solution to the problem by sharing her own recipe for the same.

Each serving of the kadai chicken has 26 grams of protein. (@aathirasethumadhavan/Instagram)
Each serving of the kadai chicken has 26 grams of protein. (@aathirasethumadhavan/Instagram)

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Aathira’s dish can be prepared easily at home and is just as tasty as its dhaba counterparts. However, it is far healthier, which makes the indulgence guilt-free.

The recipe that she provided is for six servings, with each serving being around 300 grams. Every serving is loaded with 26 grams of protein, 12 grams of carbohydrates and 13 grams of fat, and has just 270 calories.

“That dhaba-style kadai chicken you keep ordering out? Turns out the homemade version is just as satisfying but way better for you,” she wrote in the caption. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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