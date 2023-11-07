Paratha with a twist: From malabari to halwa paratha, 5 unique and delectable recipes to spice up your meals

With the winter season just around the corner, it's the perfect time to enjoy some unique paratha variations with your favourite achar and a hot cup of chai. The humble Indian flatbread, paratha, goes with almost anything and can be served with any meal. Flaky, crispy and chewy, parathas are so versatile that you can eat them with pickles, chutney, yoghurt or even to wrap up a tasty curry. For most Indians, it is the epitome of comfort food. And the best part is that you can always play with parathas to add a little variety to your weekly meal routine. Whether you like your paratha crispy and buttery or stuffed with a delicious filling, there is something for every paratha lover in our special recipe guide. So put on your chef's hat and get ready for a paratha-licious adventure. (Also read: Dosa with a twist: From oats to spring dosa, 5 unique and mouthwatering variations you must try )

5 Must-Try Creative Paratha Recipes

1. Cheese Burst Pizza Paratha

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients:

For Dough

2 cups Whole Wheat flour

Salt to taste

A pinch of Carom seed

2 tsp Ghee

Water

1 tsp Ghee

For Filling

2 Green chilli, finely chopped

1 inch Ginger, finely chopped

A pinch of Salt

A pinch of Chilli flake

A pinch of Oregano

⅓ cup Processed cheese, grated

½ tsp Ghee, for roasting

For Topping

¼ cup Sweet corn kernels

fresh Red chilli, chopped

2 tbsp Capscicum, chopped

½ tsp Chilli flakes

½ tsp Oregano

3-4 fresh Basil leaf, roughly torn

1 tbsp Tomato ketchup

2 tbsp Tomato, chopped

Processed cheese, grated

½ tsp Olive oil

For Garnish

Fresh Basil leaf

Chilli flake

Oregano

Process:

For Dough

1. In a bowl, add whole wheat flour, salt to taste, ghee and mix once.

2.Now, add water and knead it properly, apply ghee cover and keep aside for further use.

For Filling

3. In a small bowl, add green chilli, ginger, salt to taste, chilli flake, oregano.

4. Add processed cheese and mix it well. Keep aside for further use.

For Topping

5. In a bowl, add sweet corn kernel, red chilli, capsicum, chilli flakes, oregano.

6. Add Basil leaf and mix well and keep aside for further use.

For Assembling

7. Firstly, take two equal portions of the dough and roll it using a rolling pin.

8. Now, on one paratha spread the prepared filling and place the other rolled paratha on top of it properly.

9. Now, apply some ghee on a pan and place the paratha and cook slightly crisp from one side.

10. Flip it and cook from the other side as well. Now spread the tomato ketchup on the other side, tomato, cheese.

11. Add the toppings and cover it from the hot pan and cook on medium flame. Garnish it with basil leaf and olive oil. Serve hot.

2. Spicy Paratha Quesadilla

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients:

1 cup Refined flour dough

¼ tsp Degi Red Chilli Powder

¼ tsp Cumin Powder

¼ tsp Coriander Powder

¼ tsp Chaat Masala

1 Cheese Slice

1 tsp Butter

For Quesadilla Filling:

2 medium Potatoes, boiled

1 small Onion, chopped

1 inch Ginger, chopped

3 fresh Green Chillies, chopped

¼ cup Sweet Corn Kernels, boiled

¼ cup Cheese

Salt to taste

1 tbsp Coriander Leaves, chopped

For Garnish:

Fresh Salad

Process:

For Quesadilla Filling:

1. In a bowl, combine boiled potatoes, chopped onion, ginger, green chillies, sweet corn kernels, cheese, salt, and coriander leaves. Mix and mash everything together. Keep aside for further use.

For Paratha Quesadilla:

2. Take small portions of the dough and roll it thin using a rolling pin.

3. Place the rolled dough on a hot flat pan and cook it halfway, not completely.

4. Place the half-cooked paratha on a plate and add the filling on one-half of the paratha.

5. Sprinkle degi red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, chaat masala, and a cheese slice on the filling. Then fold the paratha and press it lightly.

6. Add butter to a hot flat pan and place the filled paratha on it. Cook until it turns golden brown and crispy on both sides.

7. Remove from the pan and serve with fresh salad.

3. Cheese Chilli Paratha

(Recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Ingredients:

1 Cup Cheese

1 Tbsp Green chillies (Chopped)

¼ Cup Capsicum

Fresh Coriander

Black pepper for seasoning

1 Cup Flour

Salt to taste

Oil

Water

Butter

Method:

1. Take a bowl and add cheese, green chillies, capsicum, fresh coriander and black pepper for seasoning

2. Mix it well and keep aside

3. Now take a bowl and add flour, salt, oil and water

4. Mix it well and knead the dough and keep aside

5. Now take a small roundel from the dough flatten it using pin roll and make small roti and place cheese mixture in it

6. Now keep an another paratha on it and close the paratha

7. Now set a pan on a medium heat and cook paratha on it until crisp and done

8. Now add butter on it and serve hot

4. Halwa Paratha

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

1½ cups semolina (suji)

250 grams readymade refined flour dough

1½ cups sugar

2-3 drops liquid orange food colour

3 tablespoons ghee

1 teaspoon green cardamom powder

Refined flour for dusting

Oil for deep-frying

Desiccated coconut for garnishing

Charoli for garnishing

Melon seeds for garnishing

Method:

1. Heat sugar in a deep non-stick pan. Add 2 cups water and stir till the sugar melts. Add food colour and mix. Remove from heat and set aside.

2. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add semolina, stir and sauté till it turns light brown.

3. Add coloured sugar syrup and mix well. Add cardamom powder, mix and cook for 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

4. Divide dough into equal portions, dust with flour and roll out into thin paranthas.

5. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Deep-fry paranthas till well browned and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper.

6. Garnish halwa with desiccated coconut, charoli and melon seeds. Serve immediately with paranthas.

5. Malabari Paratha

(Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra)

Ingredients:

Maida 1 cup

salt 1 tsp

egg 1/2

Oil 4 tbsp

Water as required

Method:

1. In a large mixing bowl add 2 TSP oil and break one egg in another bowl

2. Whisk the egg briefly and add half of the egg into the large bowl

3. Add 1 cup maida and salt, mix it gently

4. Now slowly add water to form a soft dough, with the help of palm knead the dough well this will help the dough to stretch

5. Rest the dough for 30 min

6. Divide the dough into equal portions and shape it into dough balls

7.Splash little oil over dough balls, this will help stretch the dough

8. With the help of the palm stretch the dough as thin as possible,

9. With both the hands flip on tabletop to stretch it further

10.Form the pleats and make uniform spirals of the dough

11. With the help of fingers or alternatively with a rolling pin roll the dough into a 6-inch diameter

12. Heat the Tawa and griddle paratha on both sides.

13.Apply oil on both sides to make it crisp

14. Take it off the flame crumble the paratha with hands

15. Serve hot and enjoy with kurma and curry

