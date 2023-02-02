3 delicious slow cooker recipes for winter comfort food

As the cold weather sets in, there's nothing more comforting than a warm and hearty meal. The slow cooker is the perfect kitchen tool to help you create delicious and comforting winter dishes. With its hands-off cooking method, it allows you to prepare meals ahead of time, making it easier to enjoy a delicious dinner even on busy weeknights. We've compiled a list of some delicious slow cooker recipes that are perfect for winter comfort food. These dishes are easy to make, packed with flavour, and guaranteed to warm you up from the inside out. So, gather your ingredients, set your slow cooker, and let's get cooking! (Also read: #SoupSeason: Sip on comforting soups to keep winter woes at bay )

Slow cooker chicken curry

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Slow cooker chiken curry(Pexels/Mumtahina Tanni)

Ingredients:

750 grams chicken, cut into 2 inch pieces on the bone

1½ tbsps oil

1 inch cinnamon stick

3-4 cloves

2-3 green cardamoms

1 bay leaf

2 medium onions, sliced

1½ tbsps ginger-garlic paste

1 large tomato, chopped

½ tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

¾ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp chicken masala

1 inch ginger, cut into thin strips + for garnish

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves + for garnish

Salt to taste

Steamed rice to serve

Method:

1. Add oil in cooker and let it heat up. Add cinnamon stick, cloves, green cardamoms, bay leaf and onions and sauté till translucent.

2. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Add tomato and mix well.

3. Add coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and chicken masala and mix well. Add ¼ cup water and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

4. Add ginger strips and mix well. Add chicken and salt, mix well.

5. Add 1 cup water and chopped coriander and mix well.

6. Press cancel, cover and cook for 30 minutes. After 5 minutes the pressure will be released. Lock the pressure by turning the whistle in left or right direction and let it cook for the remaining time.

7. Once 30 minutes are over, let the pressure settle down, open the lid.

8. Transfer the curry in the serving bowl, garnish with chopped coriander and ginger strips. Serve hot with steamed rice.

2. Slow cooker pasta

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Slow cooker pasta(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

1½ cups fusilli pasta

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic

10-12 cauliflower florets

¼ cup fresh green peas

1 medium carrot, cut into ½ inch cubes

4-5 button mushrooms, thickly sliced

1 tsp dried mixed herbs

½ tsp dried red chilli flakes

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Salt to taste

3 cups vegetable stock

¾ cup baked beans

Parmesan cheese powder for garnish

Fresh rosemary for garnish

Toasted garlic bread to serve

Method:

1. Add olive oil in the cooker and let it heat up. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute.

2. Add cauliflower, green peas, carrot, mushrooms and sauté for 1-2 minutes.

3. Add dried mixed herbs, dried red chilli flakes, crushed black peppercorns, salt and mix well.

4. Add pasta, vegetable stock and adjust salt. Add baked beans and mix well.

5. Once 10 minutes are over, let the pressure settle down, open the lid.

7. Transfer in a serving bowl, garnish with parmesan cheese powder and fresh rosemary. Serve hot with toasted garlic bread.

3. Slow cooker biryani

(Recipe by Pratibha's tasty kitchen)

Slow cooker biryani(Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

2 cups Basmati Rice

1 lb chicken, beef, lamb, or goat meat, cut into pieces

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 cup plain yogurt

2 medium tomatoes, pureed

1 tbsp cardamom powder

1 tsp cloves

1 tsp cinnamon powder

2 bay leaves

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 pinch saffron strands (optional)

2 tbsp ghee or oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

1/4 cup chopped cilantro or mint leaves (optional)

Method:

1. Rinse and soak the rice in water for 30 minutes. In a large pot, heat some ghee or oil over medium heat. Add sliced onions and fry until golden brown.

2. Add the ginger and garlic paste and cook for a minute. Add the meat and cook until browned on all sides.

3. Add the spices, tomato puree, yogurt, and enough water to cover the meat. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and let simmer for about 30 minutes, or until the meat is tender.

4. Drain the rice and add it to the pot with the meat mixture. Stir gently to combine.

5. If using saffron, dissolve it in a little warm milk and add it to the pot.

6. Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and let cook on low heat for about 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is fully cooked and tender.

7. Stir in lemon juice and sprinkle with chopped cilantro or mint leaves, if desired. Serve hot with raita or chutney.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter