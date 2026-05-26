Planning Harry Potter movie marathon? Try these 4 magical recipes at home: From butterbeer to chocolate frogs

Do you ever wish you could ‘Accio’ the food from Harry Potter's wizarding world? The Three Broomsticks Inn and the Hog's Head in the wizarding village of Hogsmeade were where the trio would often hang out and savour magical treats, from enchanted sweets to frothy beverages. For many Potterheads, these fictional foods draw immense fondness. But you can try them in real life too, with a twist!ALSO READ: Step inside a Harry Potter-style tent that looks small on the outside but has spacious interiors with bed and kitchen

Step inside Harry Potter's magical world with great culinary delights.

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It is high time you bring that magic to your table. Chef Ravi Kiran, Chef Head, ibis Bengaluru, Hosur Road, shared with HT Lifestyle four Harry Potter-inspired recipes that recreate the endearing charm of the wizarding world in real life. Whether it is the chilled, non-alcoholic Butterbeer or chocolate frogs with cheesecake filling, these recipes are perfect for movie marathons at home or themed house parties.

1. Butterbeer (non-alcoholic)

Butterbeer is a frothy non-alcoholic butterscotch drink.

Ingredients (Serves ~6)

3 cups cream soda (chilled)

1 cup butterscotch syrup

2 tbsp butter (unsalted)

1 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Optional: whipped cream (for topping)

Method

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{{^usCountry}} Make the Butterscotch base In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat.

Add the butterscotch syrup and a pinch of salt.

Stir gently for 2–3 minutes until warm and combined (don’t boil).

Remove from heat and let it cool slightly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Make the Butterscotch base In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat.

Add the butterscotch syrup and a pinch of salt.

Stir gently for 2–3 minutes until warm and combined (don’t boil).

Remove from heat and let it cool slightly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Prepare the cream topping In a bowl, whip the heavy cream with powdered sugar and vanilla extract.

Beat until it forms soft peaks (light and fluffy, not stiff) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prepare the cream topping In a bowl, whip the heavy cream with powdered sugar and vanilla extract.

Beat until it forms soft peaks (light and fluffy, not stiff) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Assemble the Butterbeer Pour about 2–3 tablespoons of the butterscotch mixture into each glass.

Fill the glass with chilled cream soda (leave some space on top).

Stir gently to combine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assemble the Butterbeer Pour about 2–3 tablespoons of the butterscotch mixture into each glass.

Fill the glass with chilled cream soda (leave some space on top).

Stir gently to combine. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Add the magic touch Spoon the whipped cream on top.

Drizzle a little extra butterscotch syrup over the cream. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Add the magic touch Spoon the whipped cream on top.

Drizzle a little extra butterscotch syrup over the cream. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Optional twist (for adults) Add a splash of rum or butterscotch schnapps to each glass. 2. Chocolate frog with cheesecake truffle filling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Optional twist (for adults) Add a splash of rum or butterscotch schnapps to each glass. 2. Chocolate frog with cheesecake truffle filling {{/usCountry}}

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Try this chocolate treat with a creamy cheesecake center.

Ingredients

For the chocolate shell:

300 g dark or milk chocolate (good quality, melts smoothly)

Frog-shaped silicone mold (or any small mold you like)

For the cheesecake truffle filling:

200 g cream cheese (softened)

100 g white chocolate (melted)

3 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp crushed digestive biscuits or graham crackers

Pinch of salt

Method

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Make the chocolate shells

Melt the chocolate using a double boiler or microwave (short bursts, stir often).

Spoon chocolate into the mold, coating all sides.

Turn the mold upside down to remove excess chocolate (this creates a hollow shell).

Chill in the fridge for 10–15 minutes until firm.

Repeat with a second layer if needed for sturdiness.

Prepare the cheesecake filling

In a bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth.

Add melted white chocolate and mix well.

Stir in powdered sugar, vanilla extract, salt, and crushed biscuits.

Chill mixture for ~20 minutes so it firms up slightly.

Fill the frogs

Spoon or pipe the cheesecake mixture into each chocolate shell.

Leave a little space at the top.

Seal the frogs

Cover the filling with more melted chocolate to close the mold.

Smooth the base with a spatula.

Chill again for 20–30 minutes until fully set.

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Unmold and serve

Gently pop out the frogs from the mold.

Store in the fridge, but let them sit at room temp for 5 minutes before eating for best texture.

Chef tips:

Add a surprise centre (like a hazelnut or caramel) inside the cheesecake filling.

Use gold luster dust to give a magical finish.

For a firmer filling, chill longer or add more crushed biscuits.

3. Golden caramel cigar rolls

Crisp spring rolls contains all the caramelized magic.

Ingredients

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For filling:

2 cups of fresh grated coconut

½ cup sugar

2 tbsp butter or ghee

3 tbsp condensed milk

½ cup of mixed nuts (cashew, almond, pistachio, chopped)

½ tsp cardamom powder

A pinch of salt

For spring rolls:

15-20 cocktail spring roll sheets

maida slurry (flour + water) – for sealing

For sugar syrup:

1 cup of sugar

½ cup of water

Few saffron strands (optional)

A few drops of rose water or cardamom essence

For frying:

Oil for deep frying

Method

Step 1: Prepare coconut caramel filling

Heat a pan, add butter or ghee.

Add sugar and let it melt to a light caramel (golden brown, not dark). 3. Add grated coconut and mix well.

Stir in condensed milk for richness and binding.

Add nuts, cardamom powder, and a pinch of salt.

Cook until mixture becomes slightly sticky and comes together.

Cool completely before stuffing.

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Step 2: Roll the spring rolls

Place a spring roll sheet on a flat surface.

Add 1–2 tbsp filling in the centre.

Fold sides and roll tightly like a cigar.

Seal edges with maida slurry.

Keep covered to avoid drying.

Step 3: Prepare sugar syrup

Boil sugar and water until slightly sticky (1-string consistency not needed, just light syrup).

Add saffron and flavouring (rose water/cardamom).

Keep warm.

Step 4: Frying

Heat oil to medium temperature.

Fry rolls until golden and crisp.

Remove and drain excess oil.

Step 5: Final finish

Dip hot rolls lightly into warm sugar syrup (5–10 seconds only).

Remove and place on rack, this gives shine without sogginess.

Plating and presentation

Serve rolls per plate (cut diagonally for premium look.)

Dust with icing sugar or desiccated coconut.

Garnish with pistachio crumbs

Serve with:

Vanilla ice cream

Caramel drizzle

Chocolate soil (optional)

4. Beetroot cheese treasure bites

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This beetroot tikki with molten herbed mozzarella centre tastes magical.

Ingredients

(Serving: 20–24 small coin tikkis)

For beetroot tikki mix:

2 cups grated beetroot (squeezed dry)

1 medium boiled potato (mashed)

¼ cup breadcrumbs

1 tbsp ginger-green chili paste

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

1 tsp lemon juice

For flavoured mozzarella filling:

150 g mozzarella cheese (grated)

1 tbsp cream cheese (optional, for richness)

1 tsp mixed herbs (oregano, basil)

½ tsp chili flakes

½ tsp garlic powder or fresh minced garlic

Pinch of black pepper

For coating and frying:

½ cup breadcrumbs (fine)

2 tbsp cornflour slurry (cornflour + water)

Oil for shallow or deep frying

Method

Step 1: Prepare cheese core

In a bowl, mix grated mozzarella with cream cheese, herbs, chili flakes, garlic, and pepper.

Shape into small marble-sized balls.

Refrigerate for 15–20 minutes (helps prevent melting too fast while frying).

Step 2: Make beetroot tikki dough

In a mixing bowl, combine grated beetroot, mashed potato, breadcrumbs, and spices.

Mix well into a soft but firm dough.

Adjust binding with breadcrumbs if needed.

Step 3: Shape into coins

Take a small portion of beetroot mixture.

Flatten slightly in your palm.

Place a cheese ball in the center.

Seal and gently flatten into a coin shape (2–2.5 cm diameter, slightly thick).

Step 4: Crumb coating

Dip each coin in cornflour slurry.

Roll in breadcrumbs evenly.

Rest for 5–10 minutes (helps coating stick better).

Step 5: Cooking

Option 1 – Shallow Fry (recommended for better texture):

• Heat oil on medium flame

Cook coins until crisp and golden on both sides.

Option 2 – Deep Fry:

Fry at 170–175°C until crispy.

Option 3 – Air Fry:

Brush lightly with oil and air fry at 180°C for 10–12 minutes.

Plating Suggestion

Arrange 3–5 coins in a straight or circular pattern.

Serve with:

Mint yoghurt dip

Tamarind glaze dots

Microgreens or edible flowers

Chef tips:

Always squeeze beetroot moisture well; this is critical.

Chill stuffed coins before frying to avoid cheese leakage.

For a premium twist: add a hint of smoked paprika or truffle oil to the cheese mix.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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