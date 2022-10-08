Prateek Sadhu: Practical solution

Invest wisely

Q I want to invest in an air fryer but, I’m one of those people who cooks in big batches. Does it make more sense to buy something else, instead?

—Divyendu, via Instagram

If you are one of those people who cooks in big batches on a regular basis, then buying an air fryer won’t make any sense because the way it works is all about working with smaller quantities. Also, I wouldn’t recommend storing fried food for too long before consuming it.

If you really have to, then invest in an OTG (Oven, Toaster, Grill), instead. Rather than frying, you can actually bake, which is technically healthier, even though the principle remains the same. With an OTG, you can make bigger batches and store it. Another thing is that the energy consumption in an air fryer is a lot when compared to what an OTG uses. So, the latter is better that way as well.

And given the ongoing festive sales, you can actually get a good deal, without much of a price difference.

From HT Brunch, October 8, 2022

